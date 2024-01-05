Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

'Tis the time of year when everyone shares how many books they read in 2023 and their new reading goals for 2024. We're gathering our own lists but also wanted to know what people across San Antonio read over the last year.

Driving the news: We asked the San Antonio Public Library to share the top 10 most checked-out books of 2023 for both physical and digital reads.

The digital list includes both e-books and audiobooks.

State of play: The top print reads include three children's books, a royal memoir and a fair amount of Colleen Hoover novels.

San Antonio mixed it up a little when it came to our e-books and audiobooks, opting for more fantasy reads.

Top 10 print books

1. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

2. "The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!" by Mo Willems

3. "It Starts With Us" by Colleen Hoover

4. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover

5. "Reminders of Him" by Colleen Hoover

6. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover

7. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver

8. "The Pigeon Has to Go to School!" by Mo Willems

9. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney

10. "Spare" by Prince Harry

Top 10 digital books

1. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros

2. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover

3. "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy

4. "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas

5. "Spare" by Prince Harry

6. "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus

7. "It Starts With Us" by Colleen Hoover

8. "Happy Place" by Emily Henry

9. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid

10. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover