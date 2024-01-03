San Antonio Zoo welcomes baby babirusa

The San Antonio Zoo ended 2023 with the arrival of a baby babirusa. Details: The baby was born on Friday, marking the first-ever babirusa birth at the zoo. Its parents are Sula and Kreacher.

Babirusas, also known as deer pigs, are native to the tropical forests of Indonesia.

What they're saying: "While some may describe these little ones as 'ugly babies,' we can't help but find them irresistibly adorable with their unique and unconventional charm. We can't wait for the public to fall in love with this precious little babirusa," the zoo's CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement.

The intrigue: The baby babirusa is an only child, which isn't unusual as the species typically gives birth to one or two piglets.

But it's just a few weeks younger than a counterpart born at the Miami Zoo, which was also the first babirusa born at that zoo.

What's next: The newborn will be out of the public eye while it bonds with Sula. The zoo will keep guests updated on the baby's gender and progress on social media.