Guide to Dry January in San Antonio
If you're giving Dry January a shot in 2024, a growing number of restaurants and bars are offering high-quality nonalcoholic drinks to make that New Year's resolution easier to achieve.
State of play: Nationally, views on alcohol and drugs are shifting, especially among millennials and Gen Zers.
- More than half of young adults in the U.S. see even moderate drinking — one or two drinks a day — as unhealthy, new Gallup polling found.
Yes, but: Dry January doesn't mean an end to your social calendar. Here's a list of places to grab a zero-proof drink, depending on your mood.
Bars: La Ruina, Sojourn and Double Standard all have mocktails on the menu.
- Hash Vegan Eatery is the city's original spirit-free cocktail bar.
Restaurants: Meet up for a bite and drinks at Boiler House, The Hayden, The Rustic and Pharm Table.
Views: Otro Bar and Moon's Daughters have fun drinks like "No Esta Borracho" and "Espressno Martini" for a night out with views of downtown.
Feeling brunchy: Box Street All Day has eight zero-proof drinks, including mocktails made with Ritual, a tequila alternative.
The bottom line: You've got this.
