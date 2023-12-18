A new, larger coffee bar at Shotgun House Coffee Roasters in the former Vista Brewing space. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

An expansion of Shotgun House Coffee Roasters led the West Side spot to offer beer on tap, more events, and, soon, a baking operation.

Driving the news: The local coffee roaster grew its shop into the former home of Vista Brewing's San Antonio taproom next door. The brewery relocated to the East Side.

That gave Shotgun House a much larger footprint and more seating in the Warehouse 5 building on Buena Vista Street.

What they're saying: When the space opened up, Shotgun House saw an opportunity to expand its business and offer more than just coffee, Eddie Laughlin, who co-owns the shop with his girlfriend Jessica Callery, tells Axios.

Details: Several changes are already in place, and more are underway for the new year.

Laughlin opened up the wall between the two spaces and installed a larger coffee bar on the former Vista side, giving Shotgun House more access to the outdoor beer garden.

What's new: Shotgun House now offers local beer on tap and other beer options from around the country.

Laughlin and Callery have already begun hosting live music and vendor markets for local artists.

This used to be a wall with a small door. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

What's next: Homemade baked goods and food options could be available by January, Laughlin says. Oven installation will be underway soon, and the couple hired a recent graduate from the Culinary Institute of America to take the bakery helm.

Shotgun House will offer both savory and sweet pastries.

On weekends, Laughlin hopes to expand the menu to more food options — think pizza with homemade dough and sandwiches with homemade bread.

Plus, they're planning to add more art and a large mural indoors.

The hours may soon change to 8am-6pm seven days a week, but Shotgun House would remain open later for events and shows.

Shotgun House now has access to a walk-up beer window from the garden area. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

State of play: Laughlin is eyeing more local locations in the future, he tells Axios.

Shotgun House Coffee Roasters opened in Warehouse 5 in 2018 after Laughlin got into roasting in his Tobin Hill home and wanted to expand.

The bottom line: "It's still a coffee shop first and foremost, but we'd love it to be a community hang-out spot," Laughlin tells Axios.