Shotgun House Coffee Roasters expands into former Vista Brewing space

A green coffee bar with a wood top and a hanging menu sign from the ceiling.

A new, larger coffee bar at Shotgun House Coffee Roasters in the former Vista Brewing space. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

An expansion of Shotgun House Coffee Roasters led the West Side spot to offer beer on tap, more events, and, soon, a baking operation.

Driving the news: The local coffee roaster grew its shop into the former home of Vista Brewing's San Antonio taproom next door. The brewery relocated to the East Side.

  • That gave Shotgun House a much larger footprint and more seating in the Warehouse 5 building on Buena Vista Street.

What they're saying: When the space opened up, Shotgun House saw an opportunity to expand its business and offer more than just coffee, Eddie Laughlin, who co-owns the shop with his girlfriend Jessica Callery, tells Axios.

Details: Several changes are already in place, and more are underway for the new year.

  • Laughlin opened up the wall between the two spaces and installed a larger coffee bar on the former Vista side, giving Shotgun House more access to the outdoor beer garden.

What's new: Shotgun House now offers local beer on tap and other beer options from around the country.

This used to be a wall with a small door. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

What's next: Homemade baked goods and food options could be available by January, Laughlin says. Oven installation will be underway soon, and the couple hired a recent graduate from the Culinary Institute of America to take the bakery helm.

  • Shotgun House will offer both savory and sweet pastries.
  • On weekends, Laughlin hopes to expand the menu to more food options — think pizza with homemade dough and sandwiches with homemade bread.

Plus, they're planning to add more art and a large mural indoors.

  • The hours may soon change to 8am-6pm seven days a week, but Shotgun House would remain open later for events and shows.
Shotgun House now has access to a walk-up beer window from the garden area. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

State of play: Laughlin is eyeing more local locations in the future, he tells Axios.

  • Shotgun House Coffee Roasters opened in Warehouse 5 in 2018 after Laughlin got into roasting in his Tobin Hill home and wanted to expand.

The bottom line: "It's still a coffee shop first and foremost, but we'd love it to be a community hang-out spot," Laughlin tells Axios.

