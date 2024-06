Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Philanthropy at the press of a button. Photo: Courtesy of Pearl

Giving to local nonprofit organizations can be as easy as picking out a vending machine snack. What's happening: The Texas Giving Machine will officially launch at 12:30pm Tuesday at Pearl, where it will be available until Dec. 3.

It's part of the Light the World initiative, which is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

How it works: Instead of snacks, the vending machine is stocked with cards representing items needed by participating nonprofits, such as groceries, meals, clothing and more.

Once a donor selects the items and inputs their payment, which can range from $5 to $200, a card with a photo of the donation drops into the collection bin.

Donors will be able to give to San Antonio Food Bank, PAWS for Service, Catholic Charities, Interfaith Welcome Coalition and the Center for Refugee Services.

The church covers all operational costs of the vending machines. 100% of the donations benefit the groups.

What they're saying: Pearl calls it a "vending machine with heart."