Ana Rangel works at Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic, with locations across Dallas. She helps eligible families re-enroll in Medicaid after they've lost coverage or helps them find insurance elsewhere.
Los Barrios, as a federally qualified health center, serves people without insurance and offers sliding scale fees.
Zoom in: A family who re-enrolls in Medicaid at Los Barrios clinics usually receives a faster response, because they have state eligibility workers on-site to help, Rangel tells Axios.
Rangel says application processing takes about 10-15 days there, instead of the 45-60 days more typical if a family goes it alone.
By the numbers: The volume of renewal applications has soared this year compared to before the pandemic, Rangel says.
The clinic helps with about 100 or more applications per week now. Before COVID-19 hit, the clinic helped with about 60-70 applications weekly.
Yes, but: Even with the faster turnaround time, processing remains difficult. The state portals to re-enroll someone are continually down, causing more delays, Rangel says.
The bottom line: Pediatric care for children up to age 5 is "crucial," Rangel says. But kids are missing check-ups or access to medications because families fear large bills and don't know how to navigate the process.
She encourages people to find a federally qualified health center near them to help determine their eligibility and receive medical care on a sliding scale regardless of insurance coverage.