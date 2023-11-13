Houston Street holiday business pop-ups open this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Three small business owners will have a risk-free chance to operate a brick-and-mortar store this holiday season through a Centro San Antonio initiative. Why it matters: The program serves as an incubator for San Antonio businesses, promotes shopping local during the holidays and revitalizes vacant downtown property during a season of increased foot traffic.

What's happening: Centro will host a grand opening for the Holidays on Houston pop-up shop at 5pm Thursday at 175 E. Houston St. with live music and warm treats.

State of shop: Women-owned online retailers Dezynr, Two Artsy and Perrito Lindo will sell their products in person there through December.

Nadia Ramon, Dezynr's owner, sells handmade accessories.

Karen Morris offers candles and wax melts through her shop Two Artsy.

Alexa Castillo sells dog apparel and goodies at Perrito Lindo.

How it works: The participants, who are sharing the same downtown storefront, were selected through an open call and interview process.

Downtown property owners donated the rent-free space.

Be smart: Past years' program alumni Mariam Diallo-Bah and Austin Alegria have gone on to open permanent storefronts.

What they're saying: The program is "an amazing opportunity for my small business because it brings new exposure to my product. It's a great way to invite people to support local," Ramon tells Axios.

Between the lines: Centro organizer Kailey DeLuca says the program is designed to help owners navigate decisions like whether or not to open a physical store.

"We really see ourselves as a gateway for entrepreneurs who want to open a space but aren't quite ready to sign that 5- or 10-year lease," she tells Axios.

Plus: The entrepreneurs will receive a membership to Geekdom, a collaborative startup community with resources including co-working space and access to events.

Geekdom's programs director Matthew Espinoza tells Axios the membership will help participants connect with other local entrepreneurs.

What's next: DeLuca says the pop-up shops are part of a larger list of forthcoming holiday-themed activities on Houston Street.

If you go: The shops will be open 11am-7pm Thursdays through Saturdays until Dec. 30.