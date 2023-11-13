Houston Street holiday business pop-ups open this week
Three small business owners will have a risk-free chance to operate a brick-and-mortar store this holiday season through a Centro San Antonio initiative.
Why it matters: The program serves as an incubator for San Antonio businesses, promotes shopping local during the holidays and revitalizes vacant downtown property during a season of increased foot traffic.
What's happening: Centro will host a grand opening for the Holidays on Houston pop-up shop at 5pm Thursday at 175 E. Houston St. with live music and warm treats.
State of shop: Women-owned online retailers Dezynr, Two Artsy and Perrito Lindo will sell their products in person there through December.
- Nadia Ramon, Dezynr's owner, sells handmade accessories.
- Karen Morris offers candles and wax melts through her shop Two Artsy.
- Alexa Castillo sells dog apparel and goodies at Perrito Lindo.
How it works: The participants, who are sharing the same downtown storefront, were selected through an open call and interview process.
- Downtown property owners donated the rent-free space.
Be smart: Past years' program alumni Mariam Diallo-Bah and Austin Alegria have gone on to open permanent storefronts.
What they're saying: The program is "an amazing opportunity for my small business because it brings new exposure to my product. It's a great way to invite people to support local," Ramon tells Axios.
Between the lines: Centro organizer Kailey DeLuca says the program is designed to help owners navigate decisions like whether or not to open a physical store.
- "We really see ourselves as a gateway for entrepreneurs who want to open a space but aren't quite ready to sign that 5- or 10-year lease," she tells Axios.
Plus: The entrepreneurs will receive a membership to Geekdom, a collaborative startup community with resources including co-working space and access to events.
- Geekdom's programs director Matthew Espinoza tells Axios the membership will help participants connect with other local entrepreneurs.
What's next: DeLuca says the pop-up shops are part of a larger list of forthcoming holiday-themed activities on Houston Street.
If you go: The shops will be open 11am-7pm Thursdays through Saturdays until Dec. 30.
