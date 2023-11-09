2 hours ago - News
San Antonio restaurants, destinations offering Veterans Day deals
San Antonio will salute veterans with a parade on Saturday, kicking off from Milam Park at 11am.
- There will also be a daylong festival at Hemisfair, featuring a Black Hawk flyover and a patriotic drone show.
Of note: There are deals veterans can take advantage of this weekend.
Food
- Veterans can eat free at Bombshells on Friday. Accompanying family members and active service members will get a 20% discount.
- Veterans and active duty military members will get a free dinner and drink on Monday from 5pm until closing at Golden Corral.
- Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is offering a free full-size entree and fountain drink for veterans on Saturday from 11am-4pm.
Destinations
- The San Antonio Zoo is honoring veterans and active duty and retired military members with free admission throughout November. Four immediate family members can get 50% off tickets.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas is offering free admission and parking for veterans and active military on Saturday and Sunday. Admission for friends and family is $19.99 (up to four).
