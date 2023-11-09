San Antonio restaurants, destinations offering Veterans Day deals

Share on email (opens in new window)

San Antonio will salute veterans with a parade on Saturday, kicking off from Milam Park at 11am.

There will also be a daylong festival at Hemisfair, featuring a Black Hawk flyover and a patriotic drone show.

Of note: There are deals veterans can take advantage of this weekend.

Food

Veterans can eat free at Bombshells on Friday. Accompanying family members and active service members will get a 20% discount.

Veterans and active duty military members will get a free dinner and drink on Monday from 5pm until closing at Golden Corral.

Parry's Pizzeria & Taphouse is offering a free full-size entree and fountain drink for veterans on Saturday from 11am-4pm.

