The prompt that women and nonbinary passengers will receive from Lyft. Photo: Courtesy of Lyft

Women and nonbinary Lyft riders and drivers in San Antonio can now connect on the app as the company aims to provide greater peace of mind during a ride-share.

Driving the news: The Women+ Connect program is available in San Antonio and roughly 50 other cities.

The program was rolled out in September in five cities, with plans to quickly expand nationwide.

Why it matters: Advocacy groups have long questioned the safety of ride-sharing, and a high number of violent crimes has been reported during Uber and Lyft rides, according to the New York Times.

Between 2017 and 2019, Lyft received reports of 4,158 sexual assaults and 10 fatal physical assaults of its passengers and drivers, Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva reported.

Zoom in: An Uber driver accused of sexual assault of a passenger was arrested in San Antonio in April.

State of play: Women make up nearly half of Lyft riders, while 23% of drivers are women, according to a recent company survey.

Lyft hopes its new program will encourage more women drivers by providing an extra layer of safety and confidence.

By the numbers: Company officials say they've already noticed an uptick in eligible riders and drivers using the new tool.

In early access cities, riders had about 60% more rides with a woman or nonbinary driver.

Drivers using Women+ Connect keep the feature on 99% of the time.

What they're saying: "Women+ Connect lets more women and nonbinary drivers get access to rideshare's good, flexible earnings, and gives more riders a sense of comfort and camaraderie," Lyft CEO David Risher said in a statement.