Spurs uniforms, court get '60s makeover in nod to Hemisfair

The newly designed City Edition court and uniforms for the Spurs highlight Hemisfair and the Tower of the Americas.

Driving the news: The team unveiled the court and uniforms Thursday. A retail collection is also available for purchase at the Spurs Fan Shop and online.

Zoom in: Hemisfair was the site of the 1968 World's Fair in San Antonio. The new uniform design is influenced by the style of the late 1960s, with an Earth-toned color palette of brown and orange, accented by pink, yellow and green on the shorts.

The logo features the Tower of the Americas, which was built for the 1968 World's Fair.

"Viva Spurs" is emblazoned on the court and above the jock tag on each jersey.

The Spurs' new City Edition court features the Tower of the Americas. Photo: Courtesy of San Antonio Spurs

What they're saying: "The World's Fair was the first officially designated international exposition in the Southwest United States and made the late '60s a pivotal time in our city," Becky Kimbro, senior vice president of brand engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

"We saw this era as the perfect illustration of the growth and vibrancy embodied by both our community and our team."

What's next: The Spurs will wear the new City Edition uniforms for the first time on Nov. 10 at the Frost Bank Center as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.