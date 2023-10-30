1 hour ago - News
When to expect the first frost in San Antonio
A cold front has arrived in San Antonio, but it will likely be a month before the first frost of the season.
The big picture: Median first fall frosts can be as early as July and as late as January nationally, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.
Between the lines: The agriculture sector depends on these dates to protect crops and plants that are sensitive to weather patterns.
- It can affect food sources for wildlife and change their habits.
Zoom in: Our first freeze isn't expected until Nov. 29.
