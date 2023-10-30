When to expect the first frost in San Antonio

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Midwestern Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

A cold front has arrived in San Antonio, but it will likely be a month before the first frost of the season.

The big picture: Median first fall frosts can be as early as July and as late as January nationally, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

Between the lines: The agriculture sector depends on these dates to protect crops and plants that are sensitive to weather patterns.

It can affect food sources for wildlife and change their habits.

Zoom in: Our first freeze isn't expected until Nov. 29.