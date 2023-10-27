Share on email (opens in new window)

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in San Antonio. Photo: Brandon Bell via Getty Images

While Día de Los Muertos is a holiday that originates in Mexico, it has ardently taken root as a San Antonio tradition, considering the city's large Latino population. The local celebrations have made the city a destination for honoring the dead.

What's happening: Parades, processions, festivals and ofrendas throughout the city starting Friday.

We've rounded up some key events.

Día de Los Muertos at Hemisfair

The widely attended free festival includes a procession, live music, vendors and an array of ofrendas honoring the dead.

10am-11pm Saturday and noon to 9pm Sunday.

Market Square's Cultural Celebration

The free event includes mariachi performances, ballet folklórico dancers, face-painting, a procession and costumed stilt walkers.

10am-6pm, Saturday and Sunday

Day of the Dead San Antonio at La Villita

Programming at La Villita, across from Hemisfair, starts Friday at 7pm with a parade on the San Antonio River. The procession of 25 decorated river barges will be viewable from the Arneson River Theater.

Tickets are available online. Prices vary.

La Villita will also have a ticketed music festival on Saturday.

There will be free community workshops and exhibits of alebrijes and calaveras from noon-10pm, Friday through Saturday.

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's La Vida de Los Muertos

The free event will feature ballet folklórico dancers and mariachis at 6:30pm Thursday.

A community altar will be on display.

El Rinconcito de Esperanza

Esperanza Peace and Justice Center will have its celebration from 4-10pm Wednesday.

It'll feature displays, live music, food and a procession through the neighborhood at 6pm.

Other happenings

Centro Cultural Aztlan and Pearl will have altars on display.

"Altares y Ofrendas" will be on display at Centro Cultural Aztlan starting Thursday. The free exhibit runs until Nov. 8.

Pearl will showcase altars and art installations by local artists and students throughout the property starting Saturday. They will be on display until Nov. 5.

Be smart: The downtown area will likely be busy with traffic this weekend with various events and the University of Texas at San Antonio football game.

See a list of city-owned parking options here.

City Tower at 117 W. Commerce has free parking 7am to midnight Sunday.

Meanwhile: Bars, restaurants and community gathering places have also set up ofrendas where the public can add photos of their departed loved ones.