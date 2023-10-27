We tapped local experts to share their memories and essentials tied to Día de Los Muertos celebrations.

Cris Mendez, owner of Alebrije Bakery

Mendez bakes pan de muerto, a circular-shaped sweet bread that represents the cycle of life and death. It's eaten by celebrants and placed on altars as an offering for the dead.

What she's saying: "When I think of Día de Los Muertos, I think of everything that my mom told me when I was a child — I imagine that people we love come to see how we're doing, how we've grown, and to share a few days as if they were on their mini-vacation to embrace us even though we can't see them.

Mendez wants people who are new to the tradition to know that the holiday helps families feel connected to their late loved ones.

"The heart never forgets, and this is a perfect moment to create an offering and remind them that they live in our hearts."

Her pan de muerto essentials: Orange zest, vanilla, sugar, cinnamon and butter infused with orange juice.

Her go-to events: Día de Los Muertos at Hemisfair and the New Braunfels Día de Los Muertos Festival.

Analisa Rodriguez, calavera makeup artist

Rodriguez modeling a calavera look. Photo: Courtesy of Analisa Rodriguez

Rodriguez is often booked to create elaborate, skull-like makeup looks throughout the celebrations.

What she's saying: "It's a joyful, colorful and heartwarming experience everyone should experience in their own way. Any tears shed are always happy tears as we welcome back the spirits of our ancestors."

Her makeup essentials: L.A. Girl Pro Color Mixing Pigment in white (to create an opaque base), black eyeshadow primer, black eyeshadow, colored eye pencils for drawing designs and translucent setting powder to keep the artistry in place.

Her go-to events: Día de Los Muertos at Hemisfair and Day of the Dead River Parade.

Stephanie Guerra, ofrenda expert

Guerra, known as "Puro Pinche" to her social media followers, creates an ofrenda in her home every year.

What she's saying: "It's bittersweet knowing (loved ones) are no longer on Earth with us, but we get to puro party with them again when they visit for this holiday. You can tell that Día de Los Muertos is a positive celebration of la vida by all the beautiful colors, fragrances and food."

She also reminds newcomers that it is not to be confused with Halloween or anything spooky.

Her ofrenda essentials: Pan de muerto, incense or copal, cempasuchil or marigolds, photos of your family members, candles to light the way for them.

Her go-to events: Día de Los Muertos at Hemisfair (which she was an original organizer of), Day of the Dead River Parade and traditional observances at Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, Guadalupe Cultural Arts, Market Square and Centro Cultural Aztlan.