Victor Wembanyama enters his first regular season game as a Spurs player. Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Spurs' season opener ended in a 126-119 nail-biter loss to the Dallas Mavericks last night.

Why it matters: The game marked French phenom Victor Wembanyama's long-awaited regular season NBA debut.

State of play: Wemby hit a 3-pointer for his first points as a Spurs player.

He finished with 15 points as his minutes were limited by foul trouble.

Devin Vassell led the team with 23 points. He had five rebounds and three assists.

Seven players scored in double digits, and the Spurs finished with 33 assists.

Yes, but: The Spurs were leading by 1 point with two minutes to go, but the Mavs scored the game's final 8 points.

What they're saying: Wembanyama said his first game was "surreal" and the loss was "frustrating."

He said he "couldn't really get comfortable" when he reentered the game in the fourth quarter.

"(The attention) doesn't change anything for me. Of course I want to give the best show for the fans, especially here in San Antonio and in France, but it's still my job. I still have responsibilities towards my coach and my teammates. So it's really not what matters."

Zoom out: Half of the fun took place away from the hardwood as Spurs fans poured into the Frost Bank Center with unbridled energy following a historic offseason.

Fans started lining up outside the arena hours before doors opened. They spent the time leading up to tipoff hanging out at bars, chanting with the Hype Squad and reuniting under a newfound excitement.

The lineup was announced to an uproarious crowd and thousands of flashing cellphone lights.

By the numbers: The official attendance was 18,947. Frost Bank Center has a seating capacity of 18,400-19,000, depending on the event.

Frost Bank Center a few minutes before tipoff. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Fan Juan Hernandez, who was born in Colombia and now lives in Dubai, traveled 8,000 miles for opening night.

He tells Axios he's been a fan since 1999 and wakes up at 4am or 5am to watch Spurs games.

"I'm struck by the deep bond between the city and the Spurs. Everywhere, locals not only know the team's history but are also excited about Victor's presence in town," he says.

Juan Hernandez in Dubai. Photo: Courtesy of Juan Hernandez

What's next: The Spurs play the Houston Rockets at home tomorrow. Tipoff is at 7pm.