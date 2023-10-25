San Antonio's "puro" culture inspires commemorative Spurs shirt
Spurs fans attending the season opener Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center will walk away with a commemorative T-shirt that speaks to the relationship between the team and San Antonio.
What they did: The Spurs tapped local artist Ray Scarborough to design an opening night T-shirt that captures the "puro" of the fanbase.
- The shirts will be draped over seats throughout the arena.
Details: Scarborough's design features the Spurs Coyote pushing a cart of basketballs down a street, with a barbacoa shop and the skyline behind him.
The intrigue: While the scene looks like it could be anywhere in San Antonio, Scarborough says it was inspired by the intersection of Ingram Road and Majestic Drive, in his childhood neighborhood.
- He also added "Easter eggs" like Pee Wee Herman's bike, a pair of David Robinson's shoes hanging from a power line and a small piece of street art that says "Lala," for his late mother, who was a Spurs fan.
What they're saying: "It sounds cliche but the Spurs are family — they care about what we think. When they say 'Por Vida,' it resonates with everyone in San Antonio, every race, every neighborhood. It's a family thing. Wemby is our little mijo now," he says.
What we're watching: How San Antonio's "little mijo" performs in his first regular season NBA game.
- Wemby averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.8 blocks per game during four preseason matchups.
What's next: Tip-off is at 8:30pm. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.