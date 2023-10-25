San Antonio's "puro" culture inspires commemorative Spurs shirt

Spurs fans attending the season opener Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center will walk away with a commemorative T-shirt that speaks to the relationship between the team and San Antonio.

What they did: The Spurs tapped local artist Ray Scarborough to design an opening night T-shirt that captures the "puro" of the fanbase.

The shirts will be draped over seats throughout the arena.

Details: Scarborough's design features the Spurs Coyote pushing a cart of basketballs down a street, with a barbacoa shop and the skyline behind him.

The intrigue: While the scene looks like it could be anywhere in San Antonio, Scarborough says it was inspired by the intersection of Ingram Road and Majestic Drive, in his childhood neighborhood.

He also added "Easter eggs" like Pee Wee Herman's bike, a pair of David Robinson's shoes hanging from a power line and a small piece of street art that says "Lala," for his late mother, who was a Spurs fan.

What they're saying: "It sounds cliche but the Spurs are family — they care about what we think. When they say 'Por Vida,' it resonates with everyone in San Antonio, every race, every neighborhood. It's a family thing. Wemby is our little mijo now," he says.

What we're watching: How San Antonio's "little mijo" performs in his first regular season NBA game.

Wemby averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.8 blocks per game during four preseason matchups.

What's next: Tip-off is at 8:30pm. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.