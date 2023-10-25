Oct 25, 2023 - Sports

San Antonio's "puro" culture inspires commemorative Spurs shirt

A drawing of the Spurs Coyote pushing a cart of basketballs near a busy street corner.

Ray Scarborough's T-shirt design. Photo: Courtesy of Ray Scarborough

Spurs fans attending the season opener Wednesday at the Frost Bank Center will walk away with a commemorative T-shirt that speaks to the relationship between the team and San Antonio.

What they did: The Spurs tapped local artist Ray Scarborough to design an opening night T-shirt that captures the "puro" of the fanbase.

  • The shirts will be draped over seats throughout the arena.

Details: Scarborough's design features the Spurs Coyote pushing a cart of basketballs down a street, with a barbacoa shop and the skyline behind him.

The intrigue: While the scene looks like it could be anywhere in San Antonio, Scarborough says it was inspired by the intersection of Ingram Road and Majestic Drive, in his childhood neighborhood.

  • He also added "Easter eggs" like Pee Wee Herman's bike, a pair of David Robinson's shoes hanging from a power line and a small piece of street art that says "Lala," for his late mother, who was a Spurs fan.

What they're saying: "It sounds cliche but the Spurs are family — they care about what we think. When they say 'Por Vida,' it resonates with everyone in San Antonio, every race, every neighborhood. It's a family thing. Wemby is our little mijo now," he says.

What we're watching: How San Antonio's "little mijo" performs in his first regular season NBA game.

  • Wemby averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.8 blocks per game during four preseason matchups.

What's next: Tip-off is at 8:30pm. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

