New food options for Spurs games at Frost Bank Center
The Spurs have a new roster, new home court name and a new food menu to match.
What's happening: Spurs Sports and Entertainment hosted a media tour of the arena's new food options at Frost Bank Center ahead of the season.
SA Central (plaza level) is a new hub for showcasing local chefs and restaurant owners such as Jason Dady, Johnny Hernandez, Thierry Burkle and Edwin Salazar.
- Find items like the Bunz coyote burger (a favorite), a shuck shack lobster roll and more.
Frost Club, the recently renamed charter level food and drink area, is home to Crust Pizza, Davila's BBQ, Fries and Floats (new this season) and Garrison Brothers drinks at each of the bars.
The Spurs Culinary Residency program, which spotlights a rotating collection of small and minority-owned businesses, is back this season in the H-E-B Fan Zone (balcony level).
- Guests will find San Antonio names such as Baklovah Bakery and Sweets, Fruteria Chavez, Howzit Hawaiian Kitchen, Jacked!, La Panadería, Ming's Thing, Panda Brothers and Pat and Kim Bakery.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: I'm excited to get my fill of the new offerings, but I'm also excited to see that my longtime favorite, Tenders Love and Chicken, is still around.
