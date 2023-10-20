41 mins ago - Things to Do

Your guide to fall festivals, events in San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza
Three young women, with their faces painted as Mexican sugar skulls, stand in a line wearing ballet folklorico dresses.

Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair. Photo: Courtesy of City of San Antonio

Despite what it might feel like outside, fall is here and the events calendar is filling up.

What's happening: Events celebrating culture, the arts or just wholesome fall fun.

A woman wearing an illuminated jacket and tiara extends her arms across a night sky with the Tower of Americas in the background.
A scene from a previous Luminaria event. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Antonio

Luminaria, the city's free and most-celebrated arts festival, begins its 15th year at Hemisfair, 6pm to midnight Saturday.

  • Plan to see fine art, live music, installations, theatrical performances and more. Map out your experience here.

Día de Los Muertos will also be celebrated at Hemisfair from Oct. 28-29.

  • The free festival includes a procession, live music, vendors and an array of ofrendas, or altars, honoring the dead.
  • 10am-11pm Saturday and noon to 9pm Sunday.
A group of dancers perform an Indian dance on stage with peacock feathers.
The Diwali festival includes dance performances. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Antonio

Diwali San Antonio, a free celebration of Indian culture, will take over Hemisfair and Arneson River Theater on Nov. 4 from 4:30pm to midnight.

  • This is also the 15th anniversary of Diwali in San Antonio.
  • The event includes dance performances, food and a ceremonial lighting of floating candles on the San Antonio River.

Post-Oktoberfest blues? Wurstfest is happening in New Braunfels from Nov. 3-12.

  • The Bavarian bash features beer, live music, food and carnival rides.
  • Admission starts at $18. Food and drink tickets are sold separately online, starting at $20 for a sheet of 20.

Yes, but: It wouldn't be a fall guide without pumpkins and scare-seeking, right?

Two girls and a man sit on a stack of hay, looking at small pumpkins.
Family fun at Zoo Boo. Photo: Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo

Zoo Boo, hosted at (you guessed it) the San Antonio Zoo, is a non-scary Halloween extravaganza daily until Oct. 31.

  • Find themed activities like hay rides, dance parties, pumpkin picking and more.
  • The special programming is included in the standard admission, which is $27.99 for kids and $31.99 for adults.

San Antonio Botanical Garden has BOOtanica on Saturday and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest on Oct. 28.

  • Both events offer themed fun throughout the gardens. Admission includes the programming, but VIP packages can be added to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo event.

State of scare: If you're looking for something spookier, look no further.

  • Six Flags sells admission to Fright Fest haunted attractions separately, starting at $20. The event lasts until Oct. 31.
  • Standard SeaWorld admission, which starts at $49.99, includes Howl-O-Scream until Oct. 29, but upgrades can be added for an additional charge.
  • The 13th Floor Haunted House is open until Nov. 4. Prices range from $19.99-$29.99.
