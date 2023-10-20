Your guide to fall festivals, events in San Antonio

Share on email (opens in new window)

Día de los Muertos at Hemisfair. Photo: Courtesy of City of San Antonio

Despite what it might feel like outside, fall is here and the events calendar is filling up.

What's happening: Events celebrating culture, the arts or just wholesome fall fun.

A scene from a previous Luminaria event. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Antonio

Luminaria, the city's free and most-celebrated arts festival, begins its 15th year at Hemisfair, 6pm to midnight Saturday.

Plan to see fine art, live music, installations, theatrical performances and more. Map out your experience here.

Día de Los Muertos will also be celebrated at Hemisfair from Oct. 28-29.

The free festival includes a procession, live music, vendors and an array of ofrendas, or altars, honoring the dead.

10am-11pm Saturday and noon to 9pm Sunday.

The Diwali festival includes dance performances. Photo: Courtesy of the City of San Antonio

Diwali San Antonio, a free celebration of Indian culture, will take over Hemisfair and Arneson River Theater on Nov. 4 from 4:30pm to midnight.

This is also the 15th anniversary of Diwali in San Antonio.

The event includes dance performances, food and a ceremonial lighting of floating candles on the San Antonio River.

Post-Oktoberfest blues? Wurstfest is happening in New Braunfels from Nov. 3-12.

The Bavarian bash features beer, live music, food and carnival rides.

Admission starts at $18. Food and drink tickets are sold separately online, starting at $20 for a sheet of 20.

Yes, but: It wouldn't be a fall guide without pumpkins and scare-seeking, right?

Family fun at Zoo Boo. Photo: Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo

Zoo Boo, hosted at (you guessed it) the San Antonio Zoo, is a non-scary Halloween extravaganza daily until Oct. 31.

Find themed activities like hay rides, dance parties, pumpkin picking and more.

The special programming is included in the standard admission, which is $27.99 for kids and $31.99 for adults.

San Antonio Botanical Garden has BOOtanica on Saturday and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest on Oct. 28.

Both events offer themed fun throughout the gardens. Admission includes the programming, but VIP packages can be added to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo event.

State of scare: If you're looking for something spookier, look no further.