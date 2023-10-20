Your guide to fall festivals, events in San Antonio
Despite what it might feel like outside, fall is here and the events calendar is filling up.
What's happening: Events celebrating culture, the arts or just wholesome fall fun.
Luminaria, the city's free and most-celebrated arts festival, begins its 15th year at Hemisfair, 6pm to midnight Saturday.
- Plan to see fine art, live music, installations, theatrical performances and more. Map out your experience here.
Día de Los Muertos will also be celebrated at Hemisfair from Oct. 28-29.
- The free festival includes a procession, live music, vendors and an array of ofrendas, or altars, honoring the dead.
- 10am-11pm Saturday and noon to 9pm Sunday.
Diwali San Antonio, a free celebration of Indian culture, will take over Hemisfair and Arneson River Theater on Nov. 4 from 4:30pm to midnight.
- This is also the 15th anniversary of Diwali in San Antonio.
- The event includes dance performances, food and a ceremonial lighting of floating candles on the San Antonio River.
Post-Oktoberfest blues? Wurstfest is happening in New Braunfels from Nov. 3-12.
- The Bavarian bash features beer, live music, food and carnival rides.
- Admission starts at $18. Food and drink tickets are sold separately online, starting at $20 for a sheet of 20.
Yes, but: It wouldn't be a fall guide without pumpkins and scare-seeking, right?
Zoo Boo, hosted at (you guessed it) the San Antonio Zoo, is a non-scary Halloween extravaganza daily until Oct. 31.
- Find themed activities like hay rides, dance parties, pumpkin picking and more.
- The special programming is included in the standard admission, which is $27.99 for kids and $31.99 for adults.
San Antonio Botanical Garden has BOOtanica on Saturday and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest on Oct. 28.
- Both events offer themed fun throughout the gardens. Admission includes the programming, but VIP packages can be added to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo event.
State of scare: If you're looking for something spookier, look no further.
- Six Flags sells admission to Fright Fest haunted attractions separately, starting at $20. The event lasts until Oct. 31.
- Standard SeaWorld admission, which starts at $49.99, includes Howl-O-Scream until Oct. 29, but upgrades can be added for an additional charge.
- The 13th Floor Haunted House is open until Nov. 4. Prices range from $19.99-$29.99.
