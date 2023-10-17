44 mins ago - Culture
"Selena" mural lives on at Lerma's Nite Club
We recently reported a story about the rehabilitation of Lerma's Nite Club, the historic former conjunto dance hall. It was there we saw the mural from the "Selena" movie still on site.
Zoom in: "Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl" was commissioned for the 1997 film, per the Texas State Historical Association. It became a prominent fixture of the local club.
- According to one telling, princess Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl were engaged before Popocatépetl went off to war.
- A jealous warrior spread a false rumor that Popocatépetl had died, sending Iztaccíhuatl into grief and a deep sleep.
- Popocatépetl carried the sleeping princess to the top of a mountain, where they turned into volcanoes.
This quote from Wayne Alejandro Wolbert's 2019 dissertation on conjunto sums it up well:
- "Worn and faded, yet instantly recognizable from being featured on seemingly every single Aztec-themed taqueria calendar you have ever owned, with no band blocking it from view the picture of the tragic pair now commands the room's attention."
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.