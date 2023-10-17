The "Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl" mural featured in the movie "Selena" is still on display at the newly renovated Lerma's Nite Club. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

We recently reported a story about the rehabilitation of Lerma's Nite Club, the historic former conjunto dance hall. It was there we saw the mural from the "Selena" movie still on site.

Zoom in: "Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl" was commissioned for the 1997 film, per the Texas State Historical Association. It became a prominent fixture of the local club.

According to one telling, princess Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl were engaged before Popocatépetl went off to war.

A jealous warrior spread a false rumor that Popocatépetl had died, sending Iztaccíhuatl into grief and a deep sleep.

Popocatépetl carried the sleeping princess to the top of a mountain, where they turned into volcanoes.

This quote from Wayne Alejandro Wolbert's 2019 dissertation on conjunto sums it up well: