UTSA coach Jeff Traylor is an AAC top earner

With an annual salary of $2.5 million, University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners football coach Jeff Traylor is one of the highest-paid college coaches in the American Athletic Conference, according to USA Today.

Zoom out: Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is ranked No. 7, with a salary of $9.15 million. Nick Saban at Alabama is top of the heap at $11.4 million.

Nationally, Traylor's pay puts him at No. 62.

Zoom in: In the AAC conference, Traylor's pay is second to that of Tulane coach Willie Fritz, who has an annual base pay of $2.8 million.

What's next: The Roadrunners will host the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Saturday. Kick off is at 7pm.