Tattoo tell-all: Spurs' Jeremy Sochan explains his ink
Sophomore Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan recently shared details on his ink and identity.
What's happening: Tidal League, a sports network, interviewed Sochan while tattoo artist Zac "Lefty" Colbert worked on the athlete's sleeve.
Details: Sochan explained the stories and meaning behind some of his tattoos.
- At 16, he got his first tattoo, a sun on his thigh, during a family trip to Croatia. His stepdad got a tattoo to match.
- He also has an abstract tattoo of Mary and Jesus, which was inspired by a wooden figure his mom gave him and that he takes with him everywhere.
- His shoulder is a reference to the Greek mythology story of Icarus, a cautionary tale of hubris and overambition.
What they're saying: Sochan says his tattoos and dyed hair are a reflection of wanting to be different.
- "My mom always used to tell me don't be in a box, just be you. I think that's what made me unique in my art and my tattoos."
Yes, but: He says his personal style has nothing to do with former Spurs player Dennis Rodman, whom he's often compared to.
- "I promise you right now, I have no weird obsession with Rodman."
Of note: He appreciates his teammate Sandro Mamukelashvili's tattoos.
What's next: Watch the full episode here.
