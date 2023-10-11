1 hour ago - News

Tattoo tell-all: Spurs' Jeremy Sochan explains his ink

Madalyn Mendoza
Victor Wembanyama, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell, all wearing black Spurs uniforms, stand in a V-shape in front of a white photo backdrop while palming basketballs.

Jeremy Sochan explains his ink. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Sophomore Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan recently shared details on his ink and identity.

What's happening: Tidal League, a sports network, interviewed Sochan while tattoo artist Zac "Lefty" Colbert worked on the athlete's sleeve.

Details: Sochan explained the stories and meaning behind some of his tattoos.

  • At 16, he got his first tattoo, a sun on his thigh, during a family trip to Croatia. His stepdad got a tattoo to match.
  • He also has an abstract tattoo of Mary and Jesus, which was inspired by a wooden figure his mom gave him and that he takes with him everywhere.
  • His shoulder is a reference to the Greek mythology story of Icarus, a cautionary tale of hubris and overambition.
Jeremy Sochan sits on a chair, slightly leaning forward, showing the tattoos on his left arm and leg.
A closer look at Sochan's ink. Photo: Courtesy of Sessions on Tidal League/Sophia Rooke

What they're saying: Sochan says his tattoos and dyed hair are a reflection of wanting to be different.

  • "My mom always used to tell me don't be in a box, just be you. I think that's what made me unique in my art and my tattoos."

Yes, but: He says his personal style has nothing to do with former Spurs player Dennis Rodman, whom he's often compared to.

  • "I promise you right now, I have no weird obsession with Rodman."

Of note: He appreciates his teammate Sandro Mamukelashvili's tattoos.

What's next: Watch the full episode here.

