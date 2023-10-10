Exploring Cool Crest Mini Golf in San Antonio's Deco District
We recently rounded up some friends and headed to Cool Crest Miniature Golf in the Deco District to celebrate a birthday.
- If you've driven down Fredericksburg Road in this area, you've probably seen it — it's hard to miss the giant mint green sign.
The intrigue: The benefit of going to Cool Crest is that the Metzger Biergarten is on site. You can hang out, grab a pint and take one with you while you play putt putt.
- It's like mini golf for adults.
Plus, the biergarten often hosts food trucks and live music. You can plan your visit around events there.
- We're eyeing the BexarBrass show on Friday.
What we love: Beer, food and music aside, Cool Crest offers two fun mini golf courses in beautiful and historic surroundings.
- Cool Crest claims to be one of the oldest miniature golf courses in the country, with a 1929 and a 1959 course.
- The environment is full of tropical-inspired plants and art deco touches.
If you go: An adult ticket is $11. Admission for kids is $9.
The bottom line: All the benefits and history make this mini golf spot an extra fun time.
- You can't go wrong simply getting some pals together and reconnecting with your inner child for an afternoon.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.