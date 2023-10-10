Share on email (opens in new window)

An outdoor seating area at Cool Crest Mini Golf boasts a fun mint green color with a vintage-style logo and seating. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

We recently rounded up some friends and headed to Cool Crest Miniature Golf in the Deco District to celebrate a birthday.

If you've driven down Fredericksburg Road in this area, you've probably seen it — it's hard to miss the giant mint green sign.

The intrigue: The benefit of going to Cool Crest is that the Metzger Biergarten is on site. You can hang out, grab a pint and take one with you while you play putt putt.

It's like mini golf for adults.

Plus, the biergarten often hosts food trucks and live music. You can plan your visit around events there.

We're eyeing the BexarBrass show on Friday.

What we love: Beer, food and music aside, Cool Crest offers two fun mini golf courses in beautiful and historic surroundings.

Cool Crest claims to be one of the oldest miniature golf courses in the country, with a 1929 and a 1959 course.

The environment is full of tropical-inspired plants and art deco touches.

If you go: An adult ticket is $11. Admission for kids is $9.

The bottom line: All the benefits and history make this mini golf spot an extra fun time.