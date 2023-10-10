17 mins ago - Things to Do

Exploring Cool Crest Mini Golf in San Antonio's Deco District

Megan Stringer
A seating area with mint green paint and white MCM tables with a painted sign for Cool Crest Mini Golf on the wall.

An outdoor seating area at Cool Crest Mini Golf boasts a fun mint green color with a vintage-style logo and seating. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

We recently rounded up some friends and headed to Cool Crest Miniature Golf in the Deco District to celebrate a birthday.

  • If you've driven down Fredericksburg Road in this area, you've probably seen it — it's hard to miss the giant mint green sign.

The intrigue: The benefit of going to Cool Crest is that the Metzger Biergarten is on site. You can hang out, grab a pint and take one with you while you play putt putt.

  • It's like mini golf for adults.

Plus, the biergarten often hosts food trucks and live music. You can plan your visit around events there.

  • We're eyeing the BexarBrass show on Friday.

What we love: Beer, food and music aside, Cool Crest offers two fun mini golf courses in beautiful and historic surroundings.

  • Cool Crest claims to be one of the oldest miniature golf courses in the country, with a 1929 and a 1959 course.
  • The environment is full of tropical-inspired plants and art deco touches.

If you go: An adult ticket is $11. Admission for kids is $9.

The bottom line: All the benefits and history make this mini golf spot an extra fun time.

  • You can't go wrong simply getting some pals together and reconnecting with your inner child for an afternoon.
