An undated photo of the Guadalupe Theater while it was operating as a movie theater. Photo: Courtesy of Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

The historic Guadalupe Theater will undergo a renovation soon to better serve San Antonio, especially the West Side.

Why it matters: The Guadalupe Theater is nestled within the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center campus, a West Side hub for theater and art.

Starting in the 1930s, the area was a focal point for Mexican American families enduring redlining and segregation.

Flashback: When it opened in 1942 as Teatro Guadalupe, it showcased movies featuring beloved Mexican film stars like Pedro Infante and María Félix, along with lively variety shows on weekends.

It was a place for the arts and socializing, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center executive director Cristina Ballí tells Axios.

"It fulfilled all of those social and cultural roles."

The theater closed in the 1960s. The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center formed and started managing the space in 1980, ushering in a new era of cultural significance.

Patrons line up for a Christmas party at the theater in 1947. Photo: Courtesy of Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

State of play: Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, it showed Teatro Chicano plays, including "Roosters," "Real Women Have Curves," "Doña Rosita's Jalapeño Kitchen," and "Las Nuevas Tamaleras."

Figures and celebrities such as labor leader Dolores Huerta, former President Bill Clinton, and actors Edward James Olmos and Cheech Marin have attended events at the theater.

The Guadalupe Dance Company, which provides year-round ballet folklórico and flamenco classes, also performs at the theater.

The theater has not been renovated since 1980.

What they're saying: Ballí says that while the theater and surrounding campus may be overlooked by some people, it has not been ignored by the West Side community.

"It's been economically poor, but culturally, it has been very rich."

So much so that the area of the West Side encompassing the campus was designated by the state in 2021 as "El Mero Weso," a cultural arts district.

Guadalupe Theater today. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What's happening: Ballí says the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is in the midst of creating a master plan for renovations.

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave the project $1 million, but more fundraising is needed.

The center hopes to renovate the theater, add back-of-house amenities, and fix flooring, plumbing, and the HVAC system.

Ballí says the plan is not only to preserve the theater but enhance it for future generations.

What's next: The theater will close on Oct. 14. The plan is to reopen by 2025 at the latest.