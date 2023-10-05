Hispanic heritage journey: History takes center stage at Guadalupe Theater
The historic Guadalupe Theater will undergo a renovation soon to better serve San Antonio, especially the West Side.
Why it matters: The Guadalupe Theater is nestled within the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center campus, a West Side hub for theater and art.
- Starting in the 1930s, the area was a focal point for Mexican American families enduring redlining and segregation.
Flashback: When it opened in 1942 as Teatro Guadalupe, it showcased movies featuring beloved Mexican film stars like Pedro Infante and María Félix, along with lively variety shows on weekends.
- It was a place for the arts and socializing, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center executive director Cristina Ballí tells Axios.
- "It fulfilled all of those social and cultural roles."
- The theater closed in the 1960s. The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center formed and started managing the space in 1980, ushering in a new era of cultural significance.
State of play: Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, it showed Teatro Chicano plays, including "Roosters," "Real Women Have Curves," "Doña Rosita's Jalapeño Kitchen," and "Las Nuevas Tamaleras."
- Figures and celebrities such as labor leader Dolores Huerta, former President Bill Clinton, and actors Edward James Olmos and Cheech Marin have attended events at the theater.
- The Guadalupe Dance Company, which provides year-round ballet folklórico and flamenco classes, also performs at the theater.
- The theater has not been renovated since 1980.
What they're saying: Ballí says that while the theater and surrounding campus may be overlooked by some people, it has not been ignored by the West Side community.
- "It's been economically poor, but culturally, it has been very rich."
- So much so that the area of the West Side encompassing the campus was designated by the state in 2021 as "El Mero Weso," a cultural arts district.
What's happening: Ballí says the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is in the midst of creating a master plan for renovations.
- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave the project $1 million, but more fundraising is needed.
- The center hopes to renovate the theater, add back-of-house amenities, and fix flooring, plumbing, and the HVAC system.
- Ballí says the plan is not only to preserve the theater but enhance it for future generations.
What's next: The theater will close on Oct. 14. The plan is to reopen by 2025 at the latest.
- Theater events during the closure will be hosted at Plaza Guadalupe, a nearby outdoor theater, or at spaces throughout the city.
