First look: Idle Beer Hall opening near downtown San Antonio

Idle Beer Hall and Brewery is ready to open. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Idle Beer Hall and Brewery will open Friday at Make Ready Market, a new food hall in the River North area, just north of downtown.

What they did: Pouring with Heart, the bar's parent company, converted a portion of the former Cavender Cadillac dealership into Idle Beer Hall.

It features an indoor bar area with Mexican-inspired design elements and a dog-friendly courtyard.

Details: The brewery will serve Kolsches, Pilsners, lagers and IPAs.

The interior of Idle Beer Hall and Brewery. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Zoom out: Pouring with Heart also owns Three Star Bar on East Grayson Street and some Austin drinking spots.

The company also has locations in California and Colorado.

Find it: 414 Brooklyn Ave.