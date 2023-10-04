26 mins ago - News
First look: Idle Beer Hall opening near downtown San Antonio
Idle Beer Hall and Brewery will open Friday at Make Ready Market, a new food hall in the River North area, just north of downtown.
What they did: Pouring with Heart, the bar's parent company, converted a portion of the former Cavender Cadillac dealership into Idle Beer Hall.
- It features an indoor bar area with Mexican-inspired design elements and a dog-friendly courtyard.
Details: The brewery will serve Kolsches, Pilsners, lagers and IPAs.
Zoom out: Pouring with Heart also owns Three Star Bar on East Grayson Street and some Austin drinking spots.
- The company also has locations in California and Colorado.
Find it: 414 Brooklyn Ave.
