The cost of attending a public college in San Antonio has risen more than private school tuition in recent years, per an Axios review of data.

Why it matters: Ever-growing tuition costs are a major burden for prospective college students.

The big picture: The San Antonio area has eight private schools and two public schools that offer four-year degrees.

By the numbers: Private school tuition in San Antonio jumped 7.1% from the 2018-19 school year to the 2021-22 year, to a median $31,448 per year, data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows.

Public school tuition climbed 9.7% in the same period, to a median $9,162.

Zoom in: The most expensive of all four-year colleges in San Antonio in the 2021-22 school year was Trinity University, with median tuition and fees of $47,392.