San Antonio hosts third annual Texas Fashion Week

Three women model in a group setting on one side of the image, while a woman wearing an all-black outfit walks a runway on the other side.

Looks from previous years of Texas Fashion Week. Photo: Courtesy of Texas Fashion Industry Initiative

Local and statewide talent is hitting the runway for the third installment of Texas Fashion Week, hosted in San Antonio.

Why it matters: The event, which features runways, panels and networking opportunities, serves as a platform for emerging designers and models throughout Texas.

  • It also aims to propel Texas onto the international fashion stage as a hub for creativity.

What's happening: The event kicked off Sunday and will culminate in an awards show on Saturday at the Tobin Center.

  • Most of the events will take place at KLRN TV studios on Broadway.
  • Three college designers from different Texas universities will be showcased.
  • See the full schedule and ticket information here.

What they're saying: "Fashion students deserve a chance to stage their work as well, without the standard financial limitations holding them back," Saige Thomas, executive producer of Texas Fashion Week, says in a statement.

