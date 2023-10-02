Share on email (opens in new window)

Looks from previous years of Texas Fashion Week. Photo: Courtesy of Texas Fashion Industry Initiative

Local and statewide talent is hitting the runway for the third installment of Texas Fashion Week, hosted in San Antonio.

Why it matters: The event, which features runways, panels and networking opportunities, serves as a platform for emerging designers and models throughout Texas.

It also aims to propel Texas onto the international fashion stage as a hub for creativity.

What's happening: The event kicked off Sunday and will culminate in an awards show on Saturday at the Tobin Center.

Most of the events will take place at KLRN TV studios on Broadway.

Three college designers from different Texas universities will be showcased.

See the full schedule and ticket information here.

What they're saying: "Fashion students deserve a chance to stage their work as well, without the standard financial limitations holding them back," Saige Thomas, executive producer of Texas Fashion Week, says in a statement.