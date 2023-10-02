The Spurs hosted media day on Monday, gathering journalists to interview Coach Gregg Popovich and players such as Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, Jeremy Sochan and, of course, Victor Wembanyama

Why it matters: It was the first time since June that the Spurs spoke to the media following a whirlwind summer, highlighted by the addition of Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French phenom who is the most anticipated NBA rookie since LeBron James.

Spurs fans are hopeful that Wembanyama can turn around a team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2019.

Yes, but: The common theme throughout the day was that the 2023-2024 season will be about more than Wembanyama — it's team first.

Catch up fast: Here are some key quotes from media day.

Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Popovich on Wembymania:

"I understand that but there's a team out there, he's no different from anyone else. He's got to develop and improve his knowledge of the game and some of his skills just like every other player. Fortunately for us, he's very coachable, he's very intelligent."

Popovich on roster rotations, now that Wembanyama is part of the team:

"If Manu Ginobili can come off the bench, anyone can and I don't want to hear it."

Sochan on building team camaraderie outside of the buzz and if other players will follow his lead in dying their hair:

"It's been a lot of fun, we've been going to dinners, bowling and stuff like that. I don't know about the hair thing, I think it'll just be me for now. I've tried to get the whole team to do it, but we'll see what happens."

Wembanyama on realizing he's a Spurs player:

"It's hitting me more and more everyday, but at first I didn't realize how big of an impact this could be. It's really funny walking around or driving around and seeing my face sometimes. People here treat me like family, even though they don't know me. It's a really good place."

Johnson on the Spurs being overlooked in previous seasons:

"We've been slept on, I feel like we've been overlooked as far as saying we don't have good talent. I feel like we put in a lot of hard work, but at the end of the day, once we get out there on the court, can't no media talent play for us, can't no coach play for us. I feel like when I look to the left and right I'm pretty comfortable with who I have going to war for me each and every night. I'm excited, I feel like my teammates are excited. We're ready to stir some things up."

What's next: The Spurs tip off the 2023-2024 season against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Oct. 25.