When Basila Frocks Co. opened in 1929 on the West Side, the city was a thriving hub for garment manufacturing, and the factory served as a focal point for entrepreneurial activity — something developers are working to revive at the location.

What's happening: Prosper West, a nonprofit focused on Westside economic growth, partnered with local developer DreamOn Group to transform the building into a modern hub for local businesses, especially those with ties to the neighborhood.

Why it matters: The building is important in Westside history, underlining the resilience of the historically low-income community. It's a testament to the work of Latinas in the garment industry.

Despite numerous challenges, these women played a vital role in supporting their families and in the local economy.

Basila Frocks seamstresses. Photo: Courtesy of Prosper West

Flashback: Nicolas and Marie Basila, an immigrant Syrian couple, opened the building to house their ready-to-wear dress factory.

The manufacturing space was on the second floor until it closed in 1936.

The street level housed social gathering spaces and hosted quinceaneras and performances by popular Latino singers like Perry Salinas.

State of play: The nearly century-old, 20,000-square-foot building stands out on its portion of Zarzamora, an artery of the Westside, amid smaller one-story structures. Described as "daylight factory" architecture, it incorporates high-rated fire safety materials of the era, which ensured safer and healthier working conditions.

Prosper West president Ramiro Gonzales tells Axios the building is a "happy surprise" on the street and a source of pride for area residents.

"People pass by it and reminisce, and even though people don't spend their time there now, it's still incredible how close people are to that building just being there. They'd rather see it vacant than see it torn down, but they absolutely want to see revitalized," he says.

What's next: Gonzales hopes the project will break ground by the end of the year.

It will serve as the headquarters for Prosper West with space for 10 to 15 units of commercial space.

There will also be a plaza, which will be used for events and food trucks.

The project cost is $3.2 million.

Rendering of the Basila Frocks project. Photo: Courtesy of Prosper West

What they're saying: The goal is to position the building as a catalyst for economic mobility, so the Westside isn't left behind in the city's growth. The entrepreneurial spirit initiated by the Basilas is the cornerstone of the renovation, Gonzales says.