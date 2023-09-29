2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Trying Plantaqueria's vegan breakfast tacos in downtown San Antonio

Megan Stringer
Vegan breakfast tacos with red and green salsas on a bright pink plate with a blue and white checkered napkin.

Vegan breakfast tacos with a flair. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

We recently stopped by Plantaqueria, a vegan breakfast taco joint that opened this year in the heart of downtown.

  • Our standby veggie breakfast taco is a bean and cheese.

Yes, but: We loved that we were able to branch out at Plantaqueria.

Details: We had La Lucha taco, filled with soy chorizo, seasoned potatoes, vegan egg and cheese.

  • Our other order was the La Frida: smashed pinto beans, vegan cheese and seasoned potatoes. (OK, a little more traditional, we know.)

Zoom in: We think even the most devoted meat eater will enjoy these tacos. Everything is made fresh, including the tortillas.

Plus, we love the mission, as shared online by owner Sofia Renteria:

  • "I want to show our people that it's possible to eat plant-based without sacrificing the delicious taste that we grew up eating," Renteria writes.
