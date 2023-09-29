Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We recently stopped by Plantaqueria, a vegan breakfast taco joint that opened this year in the heart of downtown.

Our standby veggie breakfast taco is a bean and cheese.

Yes, but: We loved that we were able to branch out at Plantaqueria.

Details: We had La Lucha taco, filled with soy chorizo, seasoned potatoes, vegan egg and cheese.

Our other order was the La Frida: smashed pinto beans, vegan cheese and seasoned potatoes. (OK, a little more traditional, we know.)

Zoom in: We think even the most devoted meat eater will enjoy these tacos. Everything is made fresh, including the tortillas.

Plus, we love the mission, as shared online by owner Sofia Renteria: