Civic Park at Hemisfair, the newest space for outdoor play and events, opens on Saturday in the heart of the city.

Why it matters: The park is a significant step in the revitalization of the site of the 1968 World's Fair. It's designed to serve as a central gathering area for major events, such as the 2025 NCAA Final Four, as well as provide locals with about seven acres of green space downtown.

The park can accommodate up to 15,000 people.

Catch up fast: Civic Park is being built in two phases. The second phase, called Zocalo, will be complete by late 2024.

State of play: The park is at the corner of South Alamo and Nueva streets, neighboring the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Features include the Great Lawn, a promenade lined with native trees, and The Springs, where visitors can dip their toes or race toy sailboats.

The park is surrounded by views of local landmarks, such as the Tower of the Americas, the Tower Life building, and La Antorcha de la Amistad.

A tree-lined promenade at the park. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Flashback: The area where the new park is located was where the western wing of the convention center once stood. The building was demolished in April 2016.

Details: The first phase of the park was paid for with $21 million from the 2017 city bond.

The city is borrowing $18.1 million to pay for park utilities and plans to repay the debt using the money generated from long-term ground leases at the park, according to a 2021 article by the San Antonio Heron.

What they're saying: "It's going to be something that San Antonians are going to come out for and be very prideful of something that is so beautiful in their downtown," Hemisfair spokesperson Meredith Balzen tells Axios.

Visit San Antonio CEO Marc Anderson tells Axios that Civic Park is a "destination within a destination."

"Preserving spaces like Civic Park showcase the inherent charm and beauty of San Antonio and is why travelers worldwide are fascinated with our city."

Meanwhile, work is expected to begin this fall on a mixed-use development at Hemisfair near Civic Park. San Antonio developer Zachry Hospitality is working on a 200-room hotel to be joined by apartments, restaurants, and retail.

That development has been plagued by years of delays, and will not be finished in time for the Final Four in 2025, per the Express-News.

What's next: Jazz'SALive (Saturday and Sunday) and Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival (Oct. 21) will take place at the park.

Plan ahead to make your way around ongoing construction on César E. Chávez Boulevard near Hemisfair.

Be smart: Parking is available at the Hemisfair Garage.