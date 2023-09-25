Share on email (opens in new window)

Three San Antonio brewers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend.

Why it matters: This is the premier U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.

Who won: Second Pitch Beer Co. and Longtab Brewing won gold in the American Amber Lager and American-Belgo-Style Ale categories, respectively.

Roadmap Brewing Co. won silver in the Historical Beer category.

The intrigue: All three breweries opened in the last five years, illustrating the vibrancy of the San Antonio beer scene.

Day trip alert: Real Ale Brewing Company in Blanco, now an old standby among regional breweries, won prizes in two categories.

Flashback: Earlier this year, Second Pitch and Freetail Brewing took home awards in the World Beer Cup competition, known as "Olympics of beer."

Bottom line: We're thirsty.