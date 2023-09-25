San Antonio breweries take top honors at Great American Beer Fest
Three San Antonio brewers medaled at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend.
Why it matters: This is the premier U.S. beer contest, and the competition for the best brews has gotten stiff.
Who won: Second Pitch Beer Co. and Longtab Brewing won gold in the American Amber Lager and American-Belgo-Style Ale categories, respectively.
- Roadmap Brewing Co. won silver in the Historical Beer category.
The intrigue: All three breweries opened in the last five years, illustrating the vibrancy of the San Antonio beer scene.
Day trip alert: Real Ale Brewing Company in Blanco, now an old standby among regional breweries, won prizes in two categories.
Flashback: Earlier this year, Second Pitch and Freetail Brewing took home awards in the World Beer Cup competition, known as "Olympics of beer."
Bottom line: We're thirsty.
