San Antonio's new honky tonk is Blayne's in St. Paul Square

The honky tonk bar has pool tables and space for live music. Photo: Courtesy of @TxTroubleMaker

Blayne's, a new honky tonk, is hitting the St. Paul Square stage.

What's happening: Steve Mahoney, who owns the adjoining Francis Bogside and other popular local bars, is opening Blayne's. It's on the second floor of the building that houses Francis Bogside at 1170 E. Commerce St.

The soft opening is Friday, from 5pm-2am. It will feature music by The Babylonz and DJ Guero Vaquero.

Details: The new space has a dance floor, pool tables and a Tex-Mex menu.

Blayne's will be open Wednesday through Saturday.

Of note: The bar's name pays homage to the late Blayne Tucker, who co-owned The Mix and was a beloved figure in San Antonio's music scene.

What they're saying: "We named Blayne's in honor of a dear friend whose impact in San Antonio is nothing short of extraordinary. We hope to continue his efforts and support live music in the city," Mahoney said in a statement.