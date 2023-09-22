34 mins ago - Food and Drink
San Antonio pan de muerto for Day of the Dead
We stopped by Alebrije Bakery in Government Hill recently for some pan de muerto, as Día de los Muertos approaches.
Details: Pan de muerto, or "bread of the dead," is a Mexican sweet bread with an orange flavor associated with Day of the Dead celebrations on Nov. 1 and 2.
- The circular shape of the bread represents the cycle of life. The arrangement of extra dough on top symbolizes a skull and crossbones.
Zoom in: We absolutely loved the pan de muerto from Alebrije — it was soft, freshly baked perfection.
Plus, it's in the perfect location for double dipping on treats, with Folklores Coffee House right around the corner.
- We like the vato rudo latte for a sweet treat. It has horchata, cinnamon and caramel.
