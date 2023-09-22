34 mins ago - Food and Drink

San Antonio pan de muerto for Day of the Dead

Megan Stringer

The pan de muerto from Alebrije Bakery in Government Hill. Photo: Megan Stringer/Axios

We stopped by Alebrije Bakery in Government Hill recently for some pan de muerto, as Día de los Muertos approaches.

Details: Pan de muerto, or "bread of the dead," is a Mexican sweet bread with an orange flavor associated with Day of the Dead celebrations on Nov. 1 and 2.

Zoom in: We absolutely loved the pan de muerto from Alebrije — it was soft, freshly baked perfection.

Plus, it's in the perfect location for double dipping on treats, with Folklores Coffee House right around the corner.

  • We like the vato rudo latte for a sweet treat. It has horchata, cinnamon and caramel.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more