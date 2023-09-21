Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

San Antonio is sipping for a cause. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

Local bars are joining the global Negroni Week party for a cause.

Context: Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week in 2013. Since then, it's grown from 140 venues to thousands throughout the world.

Not that you need a reason to get a drink, but some of the proceeds will benefit the charity Slow Food, which advocates for sustainability and diversity in the food industry.

Details: Negroni is an Italian apéritif made of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, served over ice and garnished with an orange slice.

What's happening: Twenty local bars and restaurants, including Double Standard, The Moon's Daughters and Sojourn Trading Co., are serving versions of the bitter but sweet ruby-red cocktail this week, until Sept. 24.

See the full list here.

Yes, but: Hands Down in Southtown is celebrating, but is not registered with the official website.

The bar is offering a menu of $10 negronis and is giving 50% of sales to Gardopia Gardens, an East Side Community Garden.

The bottom line: Keep an eye out for special Negroni menus throughout the weekend.