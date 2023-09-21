These San Antonio bars are celebrating Negroni Week
Local bars are joining the global Negroni Week party for a cause.
Context: Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week in 2013. Since then, it's grown from 140 venues to thousands throughout the world.
- Not that you need a reason to get a drink, but some of the proceeds will benefit the charity Slow Food, which advocates for sustainability and diversity in the food industry.
Details: Negroni is an Italian apéritif made of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, served over ice and garnished with an orange slice.
What's happening: Twenty local bars and restaurants, including Double Standard, The Moon's Daughters and Sojourn Trading Co., are serving versions of the bitter but sweet ruby-red cocktail this week, until Sept. 24.
- See the full list here.
Yes, but: Hands Down in Southtown is celebrating, but is not registered with the official website.
- The bar is offering a menu of $10 negronis and is giving 50% of sales to Gardopia Gardens, an East Side Community Garden.
The bottom line: Keep an eye out for special Negroni menus throughout the weekend.
