These San Antonio bars are celebrating Negroni Week

Madalyn Mendoza
A cocktail glass filled with a ruby red liquid, spherical ice and a lemon wedge.

San Antonio is sipping for a cause. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

Local bars are joining the global Negroni Week party for a cause.

Context: Imbibe Magazine launched Negroni Week in 2013. Since then, it's grown from 140 venues to thousands throughout the world.

  • Not that you need a reason to get a drink, but some of the proceeds will benefit the charity Slow Food, which advocates for sustainability and diversity in the food industry.

Details: Negroni is an Italian apéritif made of equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, served over ice and garnished with an orange slice.

What's happening: Twenty local bars and restaurants, including Double Standard, The Moon's Daughters and Sojourn Trading Co., are serving versions of the bitter but sweet ruby-red cocktail this week, until Sept. 24.

  • See the full list here.

Yes, but: Hands Down in Southtown is celebrating, but is not registered with the official website.

  • The bar is offering a menu of $10 negronis and is giving 50% of sales to Gardopia Gardens, an East Side Community Garden.

The bottom line: Keep an eye out for special Negroni menus throughout the weekend.

🌱

🌱

