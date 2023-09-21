Victor Wembanyama, the most anticipated Spurs rookie in a generation, is already making a splash in the popular NBA video game 2K.

He doesn't lace up for his first actual game for another few weeks. The Spurs' preseason starts Oct. 9, and the first regular season game is Oct. 25 against Dallas.

Why it matters: Wembanyama received a 2K rating of 84, which is unheard of for a rookie in the 25-year-old video game franchise that has become deeply ingrained in the culture of the NBA.

What's happening: 2K Games digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, better known as Ronnie 2K, discusses Wembanyama's game and how he got such a high rating.

Singh said Wemby's career in Europe and some of his Summer League performances were considered in the rating.

"It's a massive statement by us that we're expecting him to have a very good season and be very good for a long time," Singh tells Axios.

How it works: Ratings for players are updated every two weeks. Seasons in NBA 2K are updated every six weeks.

Yes, but: While Singh stands by Wemby's historic rating, he thinks Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren, who has a 77 rating, will take the Rookie of the Year Award.

The intrigue: NBA 2K debuted in 1999, after Tim Duncan's rookie year, but Singh thinks he would have had a rating similar to Wemby's.

What's next: Singh says Wemby's size and abilities will challenge the gaming company. For example, the game's MyPlayer mode, which allows gamers to start off as an NBA prospect, does not allow for a player of Wemby's size.

"If he is everything that he is expected to be, we're definitely going to have to think about how we build the game going forward. We're just going to have to see how his career plays out. I'm really excited for it."

What they're saying: Singh believes that Spurs fans have had a fun NBA 2K experience for 25 years, thanks to iconic players like Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. With Wemby, this high-quality gaming experience will continue.