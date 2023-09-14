San Antonio is expanding a program that sends mental health professionals and paramedics alongside police officers to some 911 calls by making staff available 24 hours a day.

Why it matters: Expansion talks accelerated after San Antonio police shot and killed Melissa Perez, who was having a mental health crisis, in June. Mental health clinicians with the program did not reach Perez in part because of the program's limited hours.

San Antonio police are increasingly responding to mental health calls, even as the city has developed an alternative response program.

Details: The 24-hour expansion for three teams, approved Thursday as a last-minute amendment to the new city budget, will begin next summer. It will add five clinicians, nine paramedics and 12 police officers.

It was requested by seven City Council members and the mayor — the most support amassed behind any of the final-hour budget amendments.

Staffing will cost $7.2 million over two years, including $3.5 million in the new fiscal year budget set to take effect Oct. 1.

Catch up fast: Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in Perez's case, which has not yet been presented to a grand jury.

The city planned an expansion of the program, called SA-CORE, about a month before police shot Perez. That expansion will cover all corners of the city, but it still left gaps after the operating hours of 7am-11pm. The call to Perez's apartment came in just after midnight.

The San Antonio Police Department's Mental Health Unit, which is separate from SA-CORE, includes specially trained officers who can better help people in a mental health crisis. But officers didn't call for it — a policy and training failure, top police officials have said.

What they're saying: "Mental health crises occur at all hours — not just between 7am and 11pm — and ensuring that we provide 24-hour coverage by the SA-CORE team will enable residents who have an issue overnight to receive assistance," Mayor Ron Nirenberg tells Axios.

Nirenberg said his position isn't related to Perez specifically.

"The strategies SA-CORE practices are proven significantly more effective than any other response we use officially at the city level, and it's important that they can respond 24/7 with no gap in response," District 2 Councilperson Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, a frequent critic of the police department, tells Axios.

Context: San Antonio police are responding to a growing number of mental health calls, city data shows. They received more than 32,000 such calls last year, up from 21,500 calls in 2019.

But police interactions with people in mental health crises can lead to tragedy.

At least 111 people were killed nationwide last year after police responded to reports of someone behaving erratically or having a mental health crisis, according to Mapping Police Violence.

The big picture: San Antonio is among a growing number of cities that have developed alternatives to police response to mental health calls in recent years.

How it works: The Center for Health Care Services, the public mental health services provider for Bexar County, provides SA-CORE with mental health clinicians. They work to de-escalate tense situations and build rapport with a person in crisis.

The center then connects people with the services they need. That could be substance use treatment, housing, counseling or medication.

Clinicians follow up to see whether the person made it to an appointment or needs travel assistance.

The bottom line: "Addressing our community's mental health needs is crucial to providing the comprehensive approach that we need to prevent non-violent mental health crises from escalating," Nirenberg says.