1 hour ago - News

Texans are top consumers of tequila

Megan Stringer
Illustration of a shot glass filled with tequila, dressed with a lemon shaped like Texas

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

You're probably not surprised to learn that here in Texas, we love our tequila. But just how much tequila we consume at restaurants is a little eye-popping.

Driving the news: Texans were the highest consumers of tequila per restaurant location in the second quarter of this year, per a new report from Toast, a point-of-sale system for restaurants.

By the numbers: Texans drank 119% more tequila than the average for restaurant diners Toast looked at in other states.

Zoom out: The other top tequila consumers reside in Georgia, Arizona and Florida.

  • Vodka is the most popular spirit in most states.
