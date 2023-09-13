You're probably not surprised to learn that here in Texas, we love our tequila. But just how much tequila we consume at restaurants is a little eye-popping.

Driving the news: Texans were the highest consumers of tequila per restaurant location in the second quarter of this year, per a new report from Toast, a point-of-sale system for restaurants.

By the numbers: Texans drank 119% more tequila than the average for restaurant diners Toast looked at in other states.

Zoom out: The other top tequila consumers reside in Georgia, Arizona and Florida.