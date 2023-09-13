1 hour ago - News
Texans are top consumers of tequila
You're probably not surprised to learn that here in Texas, we love our tequila. But just how much tequila we consume at restaurants is a little eye-popping.
Driving the news: Texans were the highest consumers of tequila per restaurant location in the second quarter of this year, per a new report from Toast, a point-of-sale system for restaurants.
By the numbers: Texans drank 119% more tequila than the average for restaurant diners Toast looked at in other states.
Zoom out: The other top tequila consumers reside in Georgia, Arizona and Florida.
- Vodka is the most popular spirit in most states.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.