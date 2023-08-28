1 hour ago - Food and Drink

San Antonio wine bar's larger-than-life libations

Madalyn Mendoza

Oversized ounces at Wine 210. Photo: Courtesy of Khalilah Douglas

Wine 210 is offering Texas-sized servings of sangrias, margaritas and mimosas.

Details: The Grande 210 option is a sharable drink, for two to four people, served in an oversized wine glass for $55.

By the numbers: It's a 2.5-liter glass.

Yes, but: Owner Khalilah Douglas tells Axios the glass isn't filled to the top, but an entire bottle of wine or champagne goes into the cocktail.

  • Ice, flowers and fruit are added for presentation.

Of note: Wine 210 serves a full menu of wines by the (regular size) glass and bottle, flights, charcuterie options and non-alcoholic drinks.

  • Douglas also hosts themed wine tasting events for Women's History Month, Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Find it: 6387 Babcock Road on the Northwest Side.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more