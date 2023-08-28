Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Oversized ounces at Wine 210. Photo: Courtesy of Khalilah Douglas

Wine 210 is offering Texas-sized servings of sangrias, margaritas and mimosas.

Details: The Grande 210 option is a sharable drink, for two to four people, served in an oversized wine glass for $55.

By the numbers: It's a 2.5-liter glass.

Yes, but: Owner Khalilah Douglas tells Axios the glass isn't filled to the top, but an entire bottle of wine or champagne goes into the cocktail.

Ice, flowers and fruit are added for presentation.

Of note: Wine 210 serves a full menu of wines by the (regular size) glass and bottle, flights, charcuterie options and non-alcoholic drinks.

Douglas also hosts themed wine tasting events for Women's History Month, Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Find it: 6387 Babcock Road on the Northwest Side.