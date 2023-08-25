The San Antonio Zoo recently welcomed a new baby secretary bird.

Why it matters: Secretary birds are endangered, and a new baby brings hope for the species' future, zoo officials said in a statement.

Zoom in: The birds are named for the black feathers on their heads that resemble quill pens. They are native to African grasslands and savannah.

Secretary birds are known for their ability to consume large snakes like black mambas and cobras, per the zoo.

Threat level: Human activities like urban sprawl and agricultural development threaten the birds' habitats. So does deforestation, poaching and more.

Zoom out: The San Antonio Zoo is one of just 12 facilities across the country to care for secretary birds.

Of those, only two others have reported new babies this year.

What they're saying: "It serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team," zoo president Tim Morrow said in a statement. "We hope that this successful hatch will raise awareness about the critical conservation work being done to protect these magnificent birds and their natural habitats."