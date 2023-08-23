Castro nominates Latino movies to national archive
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) this week nominated 27 Latino-driven movies to be included in the National Film Registry.
Why it matters: The registry is an archive of films with cultural and historical significance in the U.S., but Latino-driven films are underrepresented.
- Fewer than 3%, or 24 of the 850 movies on the registry, are Latino-driven, per Castro's office.
What they're saying: "Given the film industry's continued exclusion of Latinos, we must make a special effort to ensure that Latino Americans' contributions to American filmmaking are appropriately celebrated," Castro said in a statement.
Flashback: "Selena" was inducted into the registry in 2021 after Castro nominated it.
Included in the movies Castro nominated are:
- "Like Water for Chocolate": A romantic drama set in a border town at the onset of the Mexican revolution. Available to rent on Amazon Prime.
- "Blood In, Blood Out": The story of three Chicano cousins touched by gang conflict in East Los Angeles. Buy it, old school, on Amazon.
- "…And the Earth Did Not Swallow Him": A Mexican boy and his family struggle to make a living in 1950s Texas in migrant farm work. Available to stream on Kanopy.
- "Tortilla Soup": A retired chef insists on gathering with his three grown daughters every Sunday for dinner despite changes in their lives. Available to rent on Amazon Prime.
- "The Longoria Affair": A documentary about a dead soldier whose family was denied services at the only funeral home in a Texas town. Available on PBS.
What's next: The Library of Congress will select 25 films to be added to the registry in December.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.