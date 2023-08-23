Share on email (opens in new window)

"Like Water for Chocolate" is among films nominated for inclusion in the National Film Registry. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) this week nominated 27 Latino-driven movies to be included in the National Film Registry.

Why it matters: The registry is an archive of films with cultural and historical significance in the U.S., but Latino-driven films are underrepresented.

Fewer than 3%, or 24 of the 850 movies on the registry, are Latino-driven, per Castro's office.

What they're saying: "Given the film industry's continued exclusion of Latinos, we must make a special effort to ensure that Latino Americans' contributions to American filmmaking are appropriately celebrated," Castro said in a statement.

Flashback: "Selena" was inducted into the registry in 2021 after Castro nominated it.

Included in the movies Castro nominated are:

"Tortilla Soup": A retired chef insists on gathering with his three grown daughters every Sunday for dinner despite changes in their lives. Available to rent on Amazon Prime.

"The Longoria Affair": A documentary about a dead soldier whose family was denied services at the only funeral home in a Texas town. Available on PBS.

What's next: The Library of Congress will select 25 films to be added to the registry in December.