Santikos Casa Blanca was one of the top-grossing theaters for the first weekend of "Blue Beetle," a Warner Bros. and DC film about Jaime Reyes, the universe's first Latino superhero.

Driving news: Casa Blanca was No. 7 for "Blue Beetle" ticket sales among U.S. theaters. Cinemark Tinseltown in El Paso (Reyes is from El Paso in the comic book) was the only other Texas theater among the top 10, coming in at No. 8, according to Deadline.

AMC Burbank in California was the top theater.

What they're saying: Andrew Brooks, executive director for sales and marketing at Santikos, tells Axios that Warner Bros. expected a healthy turnout locally and supplied promotional materials like T-shirts and comic books for Santikos theaters.