About 150,000 Bexar County households are enrolled in the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts and subsidies to get more people online.

Driving the news: SA Digital Connects shared the local number after the FCC said last week that more than 20 million households are enrolled nationally. The program launched in December 2021.

Why it matters: Barriers to the internet deepen the digital divide by limiting a resident's work and education opportunities as well as telehealth access.

Zoom in: San Antonio is one of five metros with the highest number of enrollments.

By the numbers: About 130,000 residents lack internet access, per a 2021 study by SA Digital Connects.

How it works: Those who qualify based on income or government assistance programs get $30 off their monthly internet bill. Eligible households also get a one-time $100 subsidy to buy a computer or tablet.

Residents can get prequalified here. SA Digital Connects is also working with libraries to help people who don't have internet access apply.

What they're saying: Marcie Trevino Ripper, policy and data consultant for SA Digital Connects, credits the high enrollment to a citywide campaign that includes partnerships with the City Council, Bexar County, Family Service, Opportunity Home and Frost Bank.

Between the lines: The national and local totals were released on the heels of a bipartisan call for Congress to extend the ACP in the upcoming government appropriations bill.

Threat level: The ACP is expected to run out of funding by 2024 if no action is taken.