Curry Boys BBQ is one of the top places to eat in Texas, according to Yelp.

Driving the news: Yelp released its Top 100 list Wednesday, and the Asian barbecue restaurant on the St. Mary's Strip owned by Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen took the No. 4 spot.

Athena's Greek Kitchen in Houston is No. 1.

Yes, but: The local nod should come as no surprise to foodies. The Curry Boys BBQ team was nominated for a James Beard award in January.

What they did: Yelp ranked the restaurants using the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.

What they're saying: "We had no idea this was going to happen, but it's a testament to the little community we've built, and we can only continue to thank everyone who decides to stop into our little pink house," Wen tells Axios.

Of note: Local restaurants Gino's Deli Stop N Buy (20), The Pita Shop (42), Taiwan Bowl (43), Benjie's Munch (52), Hash Vegan Eatery (56), PB&J with Tay (57), The Magpie (63), La Panadería (64), Viva Vegeria (91) and Chef's Table (95) also made the list.