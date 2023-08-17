San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ is one of the best Texas restaurants
Curry Boys BBQ is one of the top places to eat in Texas, according to Yelp.
Driving the news: Yelp released its Top 100 list Wednesday, and the Asian barbecue restaurant on the St. Mary's Strip owned by Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia and Sean Wen took the No. 4 spot.
- Athena's Greek Kitchen in Houston is No. 1.
Yes, but: The local nod should come as no surprise to foodies. The Curry Boys BBQ team was nominated for a James Beard award in January.
What they did: Yelp ranked the restaurants using the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1, 2023.
What they're saying: "We had no idea this was going to happen, but it's a testament to the little community we've built, and we can only continue to thank everyone who decides to stop into our little pink house," Wen tells Axios.
Of note: Local restaurants Gino's Deli Stop N Buy (20), The Pita Shop (42), Taiwan Bowl (43), Benjie's Munch (52), Hash Vegan Eatery (56), PB&J with Tay (57), The Magpie (63), La Panadería (64), Viva Vegeria (91) and Chef's Table (95) also made the list.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.