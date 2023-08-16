In a desperate effort to combat a chronic teacher shortage, school districts across the country are focusing on housing.

Why it matters: Many teachers simply can't afford to live where they work, which can have repercussions for the quality of students' education, Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, told Axios.

Pringle, a former teacher, said those forced to commute for hours aren't spending as much time with students and are more prone to burnout.

What's happening: In San Antonio, East Side Councilmember and former teacher Jalen McKee-Rodriguez recently proposed starting a teacher homebuyer assistance program.

Details: The program would offer no-interest, forgivable loans equal to a teacher's annual salary to help cover a down payment and closing costs.

Teachers would have to buy a home within city limits.

Early childhood instructors and public school support staff could also benefit.

By the numbers: The annual cost of owning a home in San Antonio is 31.5% of an experienced teacher's salary, per data from the National Council on Teacher Quality.

Data: National Council on Teacher Quality; Note: Salary estimated for teachers with a Bachelor's degree and 15 years of experience in each area's largest school district. Homeowner cost estimate includes mortgage, fees and utilities; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

State of play: Some San Antonio districts are struggling with teacher vacancies as many schools started this week.

Northside ISD, the city's largest district, has 200 teacher vacancies, about 3% of their staff, NEWS 4 reported.

North East ISD also has about a 3% vacancy rate, with 125 openings. Edgewood ISD has 26 vacancies, about 5% of their staff, also per NEWS 4.

What they're saying: "As school districts search for ways to recruit new teachers and incentivize retention of experienced teachers, the city of San Antonio has an opportunity to remove barriers to homeownership," McKee-Rodriguez said in a statement.

Zoom out: Teachers in Washington, D.C., have had access to a down payment assistance program since 2019. Louisiana just started one for teachers and first responders.

What's next: Program details could change as the proposal moves forward. Mayor Ron Nirenberg must send McKee-Rodriguez's request to a committee for initial discussion before more councilmembers weigh in.

Other districts in Texas are tackling the problem from a new angle: homebuilding.

Zoom in: Districts with affordability problems are betting on various models of constructing housing with below-market rents, often leveraging tax-free, district-owned land.

Austin ISD is looking for development partners to build and manage two teacher housing complexes on unused district land within the year.

Reality check: Although each district's situation is different, the root of the housing problem lies in chronic under-compensation of teachers, said Pringle with the NEA.

Teachers need three times as long as the average U.S. household to save for a 20% down payment, the NCTQ found.

The other side: Jeremy Striffler, the director of real estate at Austin ISD, said the district is going into a deficit to cover a recent compensation increase, and it can't raise pay more until lawmakers change the state's student funding formula.

So Austin has been left to think, "What else can we do?" he told Axios. "It's not in lieu of increasing compensation, it's in parallel."

Threat level: The affordability problem disproportionately affects teachers of color, who are more likely to have student debt.

The big picture: "When teachers can't afford to live in the communities where they teach … that cost can be considerable," NCTQ president Heather Peske told Axios. It "threatens the teacher pipeline" and contributes to turnover, she said.