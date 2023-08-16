The Jovita Idar quarter. Photo: Courtesy of the U.S. Mint

Keep an eye out for a quarter honoring Jovita Idar, a South Texas journalist, teacher and activist who made advocating for the rights of women and Mexican Americans her life's work.

Driving the news: The U.S. Mint released the commemorative coin on Monday as part of the American Women Quarters Program.

The four-year program celebrates the accomplishments and contributions of women in U.S. history, including Maya Angelou, Bessie Coleman, Celia Cruz and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Flashback: Idar was born in 1885 in Laredo, where her father, Nicasio Idar, ran La Crónica (The Chronicle).

She wrote articles for the newspaper highlighting discrimination and civil rights issues Mexican Americans faced.

She formed El Primer Congreso Mexicanista (First Mexican Congress) and La Liga Femenil Mexicanista (The League of Mexican Women) to advocate for education, suffrage and economic equality.

After marrying Bartolo Juárez in 1917, she moved to San Antonio, where she spent the rest of her life. She created a free kindergarten and was an interpreter at a hospital here before her death in 1946.

Details: A portrait of George Washington is on the obverse (heads) of the coin. The reverse has a portrait of Idar by U. S. Mint medallic artist John P. McGraw.

Inscriptions including "MEXICAN AMERICAN RIGHTS," "TEACHER" and "EVOLUCIÓN" make up her bodice.

Rolls and bags of the quarters can be purchased online for $40, $45 or $60.

What they're saying: U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, who is from San Antonio, said on X (formerly Twitter) that Idar "is an often-overlooked South Texas hero."

What's next: The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute partnered with the U.S. Mint and the Smithsonian Institution to celebrate the release of the coin with free local events from Sept. 15-17.