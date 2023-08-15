41 mins ago - Transit

Extreme Megabus trip takes friends from New York City to San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza

From New York City to San Antonio on a Megabus. Photos: Courtesy of Jeremy Zorek

Two days, more than 2,000 miles and lots of Buc-ee's billboards later, Miles Taylor and Jeremy Zorek completed the longest Megabus route, from New York City to San Antonio.

State of play: The friends left a Megabus stop near Hudson Yards in New York around 2am Friday and arrived at Wonderland of the Americas just before 3pm Sunday.

  • The route is exclusively operated by Megabus, unlike potentially lengthier options that might use buses from the company's partners, Taylor explains.
  • They stopped in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Memphis and Dallas along the way.

Context: Taylor and Zorek are transit enthusiasts who share their journeys on X, formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube.

  • "The tagline that I quote is 'Push transit to its limits while attempting to be entertaining.' I feel like we probably accomplished that on this particular journey," Taylor says.
  • They once traveled from the southernmost tip of New Jersey to the northern state line, exclusively riding local buses.

By the numbers: Since Taylor booked his trip in March, he was able to snag one of Megabus' limited $1 fares. Zorek did not.

  • Taylor paid $8.49 (with fees) for the entire trip.
  • Zorek paid $245.
  • Together they traveled 2,005 miles, according to our stop-to-stop calculations.

Texas' favorite beaver was a highlight of their in-state experience, even if they didn't have a chance to experience a Buc-ees store firsthand.

  • "Every time a Buc-ees ad went by, we filmed it," Taylor says.
Jeremy Zorek (left) and Miles Taylor at a stop in Memphis. Photo: Courtesy of Jeremy Zorek

What they found: Once in San Antonio, the travelers used VIA's Prímo route to get from the Crossroads Park and Ride to downtown. They then walked to see the Alamo, hopped on a river barge tour and ate at Rio Rio.

  • Taylor says the VIA service exceeded their expectations.
  • "The observation I had is that in terms of amenities and facilities, VIA is very people-friendly. Like the seats on the buses are really kind of plush and comfortable," he says.
  • Zorek enjoyed the air conditioning in the transit centers as well as the shade and seating at bus shelters, which he says isn't the norm in other cities.

What's next: Taylor and Zorek are flying back home to Boston and New York. Taylor will upload a video of the complete journey to his YouTube channel soon.

