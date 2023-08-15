Extreme Megabus trip takes friends from New York City to San Antonio
Two days, more than 2,000 miles and lots of Buc-ee's billboards later, Miles Taylor and Jeremy Zorek completed the longest Megabus route, from New York City to San Antonio.
State of play: The friends left a Megabus stop near Hudson Yards in New York around 2am Friday and arrived at Wonderland of the Americas just before 3pm Sunday.
- The route is exclusively operated by Megabus, unlike potentially lengthier options that might use buses from the company's partners, Taylor explains.
- They stopped in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Memphis and Dallas along the way.
Context: Taylor and Zorek are transit enthusiasts who share their journeys on X, formerly known as Twitter, and YouTube.
- "The tagline that I quote is 'Push transit to its limits while attempting to be entertaining.' I feel like we probably accomplished that on this particular journey," Taylor says.
- They once traveled from the southernmost tip of New Jersey to the northern state line, exclusively riding local buses.
By the numbers: Since Taylor booked his trip in March, he was able to snag one of Megabus' limited $1 fares. Zorek did not.
- Taylor paid $8.49 (with fees) for the entire trip.
- Zorek paid $245.
- Together they traveled 2,005 miles, according to our stop-to-stop calculations.
Texas' favorite beaver was a highlight of their in-state experience, even if they didn't have a chance to experience a Buc-ees store firsthand.
- "Every time a Buc-ees ad went by, we filmed it," Taylor says.
What they found: Once in San Antonio, the travelers used VIA's Prímo route to get from the Crossroads Park and Ride to downtown. They then walked to see the Alamo, hopped on a river barge tour and ate at Rio Rio.
- Taylor says the VIA service exceeded their expectations.
- "The observation I had is that in terms of amenities and facilities, VIA is very people-friendly. Like the seats on the buses are really kind of plush and comfortable," he says.
- Zorek enjoyed the air conditioning in the transit centers as well as the shade and seating at bus shelters, which he says isn't the norm in other cities.
What's next: Taylor and Zorek are flying back home to Boston and New York. Taylor will upload a video of the complete journey to his YouTube channel soon.
