San Antonio's very dog-friendly Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen
Need a spot to drink with your dog? Look Elsewhere.
What's happening: San Antonio's Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen took the ninth spot in Yelp's 100 top dog-friendly places to eat in 2023.
What's happening: Yelp released the list to celebrate National Dog Day on Aug. 26.
What they did: Dog-friendly reviews, menus and accommodations were taken into consideration for the list.
Zoom in: Elsewhere owner Terrin Fuhrmann tells Axios they carry Good Boy Dog "beer," a mix of bone broth and veggies. The kitchen serves puppy patties and grilled chicken breast.
- There are beers, wines, seltzers and boozy lemonades for the humans.
Between the lines: Down on Grayson (37) and The Cove (46) also made the list.
💭 Madalyn and Delilah's thought bubble: Down on Grayson's patio, crispy chicken Caesar salad and a strawberry lemonade make for some of the best summer Sundays when it's not too hot (especially when a few scraps fall).
- We'll add Elsewhere and The Cove to our list.
