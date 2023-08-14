19 mins ago - Food and Drink

San Antonio's very dog-friendly Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen

Madalyn Mendoza

Sips for the pups at Elsewhere. Photo: Courtesy of Terrin Fuhrmann

Need a spot to drink with your dog? Look Elsewhere.

What's happening: San Antonio's Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen took the ninth spot in Yelp's 100 top dog-friendly places to eat in 2023.

What's happening: Yelp released the list to celebrate National Dog Day on Aug. 26.

What they did: Dog-friendly reviews, menus and accommodations were taken into consideration for the list.

Zoom in: Elsewhere owner Terrin Fuhrmann tells Axios they carry Good Boy Dog "beer," a mix of bone broth and veggies. The kitchen serves puppy patties and grilled chicken breast.

  • There are beers, wines, seltzers and boozy lemonades for the humans.

Between the lines: Down on Grayson (37) and The Cove (46) also made the list.

💭 Madalyn and Delilah's thought bubble: Down on Grayson's patio, crispy chicken Caesar salad and a strawberry lemonade make for some of the best summer Sundays when it's not too hot (especially when a few scraps fall).

  • We'll add Elsewhere and The Cove to our list.
Side-by-side photo of a chicken salad and a dog sitting on a patio bench.
Some of my favorite things: Down on Grayson's Chicken Caesar salad and Delilah. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
