San Antonio Spurs' Hall of Fame moment

Madalyn Mendoza
A stage surrounded by guests, filled with NBA stars and highlighted with big screen TVs showing the basketball hall of fame logo.

The 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony. Photo: Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, former assistant coach Becky Hammon and four-time NBA champion Tony Parker will join the league's legends in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

What's happening: The induction ceremony will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts. It will air on NBA TV at 7pm CDT.

But, but, but: San Antonio's Friendly Spot Ice House is hosting a watch party.

Zoom in: Popovich chose former Spurs stars Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Parker and David Robinson to introduce him during the ceremony.

  • It'll be a busy night for Spurs alumni. Ginobili and Duncan will also introduce Parker, who is the final member of the Big Three to join the Hall of Fame.
  • WNBA stars Sheryl Swoops and Teresa Weatherspoon will present Hammon.

Of note: Pau Gasol, who played for the Spurs from 2016-2019, will also be inducted.

The intrigue: Popovich denied his own entry into the Hall of Fame multiple times because he wanted to wait for Duncan to be inducted, according to Sports Illustrated.

  • Duncan joined the Hall of Fame in 2020.
  • After all these years and titles, the coach is still playing down the honor, saying he's merely a "product of serendipity."

The bottom line: Spurs fans are still ready to celebrate.

We asked readers on X (formerly Twitter) to send their congratulations to the Spurs stars. Here's what some of them said:

  • "Thank you for helping create a culture of passion, pride and an organic family in San Antonio and with Spurs fans all over that will continue to thrive and grow for generations to come," @JohnP_TTU.
  • "Thank you for the memories and instilling a culture of winning," @joshjames11b.
