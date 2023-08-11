San Antonio Spurs' Hall of Fame moment
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, former assistant coach Becky Hammon and four-time NBA champion Tony Parker will join the league's legends in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
What's happening: The induction ceremony will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts. It will air on NBA TV at 7pm CDT.
But, but, but: San Antonio's Friendly Spot Ice House is hosting a watch party.
Zoom in: Popovich chose former Spurs stars Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Parker and David Robinson to introduce him during the ceremony.
- It'll be a busy night for Spurs alumni. Ginobili and Duncan will also introduce Parker, who is the final member of the Big Three to join the Hall of Fame.
- WNBA stars Sheryl Swoops and Teresa Weatherspoon will present Hammon.
Of note: Pau Gasol, who played for the Spurs from 2016-2019, will also be inducted.
The intrigue: Popovich denied his own entry into the Hall of Fame multiple times because he wanted to wait for Duncan to be inducted, according to Sports Illustrated.
- Duncan joined the Hall of Fame in 2020.
- After all these years and titles, the coach is still playing down the honor, saying he's merely a "product of serendipity."
The bottom line: Spurs fans are still ready to celebrate.
We asked readers on X (formerly Twitter) to send their congratulations to the Spurs stars. Here's what some of them said:
- "Thank you for helping create a culture of passion, pride and an organic family in San Antonio and with Spurs fans all over that will continue to thrive and grow for generations to come," @JohnP_TTU.
- "Thank you for the memories and instilling a culture of winning," @joshjames11b.
