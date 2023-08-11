Share on email (opens in new window)

The 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony. Photo: Maddie Meyer via Getty Images

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, former assistant coach Becky Hammon and four-time NBA champion Tony Parker will join the league's legends in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

What's happening: The induction ceremony will take place in Springfield, Massachusetts. It will air on NBA TV at 7pm CDT.

But, but, but: San Antonio's Friendly Spot Ice House is hosting a watch party.

Zoom in: Popovich chose former Spurs stars Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Parker and David Robinson to introduce him during the ceremony.

It'll be a busy night for Spurs alumni. Ginobili and Duncan will also introduce Parker, who is the final member of the Big Three to join the Hall of Fame.

WNBA stars Sheryl Swoops and Teresa Weatherspoon will present Hammon.

Of note: Pau Gasol, who played for the Spurs from 2016-2019, will also be inducted.

The intrigue: Popovich denied his own entry into the Hall of Fame multiple times because he wanted to wait for Duncan to be inducted, according to Sports Illustrated.

Duncan joined the Hall of Fame in 2020.

After all these years and titles, the coach is still playing down the honor, saying he's merely a "product of serendipity."

The bottom line: Spurs fans are still ready to celebrate.

We asked readers on X (formerly Twitter) to send their congratulations to the Spurs stars. Here's what some of them said: