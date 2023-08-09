The San Antonio area features prominently in "Untold: Johnny Football," Wednesday's No. 1 movie on Netflix.

State of play: The first half of the documentary follows the meteoric rise of Kerrville's Johnny Manziel — tracing his career from his days playing at Tivy High School an hour north of city limits to his time as the face of Texas A&M.

Manziel's former best friend, Nate Fitch, recalled to filmmakers how the young star "manhandled" his opponents on fields throughout the Hill Country and San Antonio.

At one point, Fitch remembered when Manziel "hurdled" over a McCollum player who was standing up straight on his way to a touchdown.

Madison, Boerne Champion, Clemens, Steele and Canyon high school football teams also feature as opponents.

Of note: Even San Antonio artist Rob "The Barber" Ferrell made an appearance. At the height of Manziel's Aggie career, Ferrell offered free Johnny Football-themed haircuts.

One 17-year-old taker from Kerrville was sent home from school because it violated dress code policies.

Yes, but: The documentary, which features candid interviews with Manziel throughout, also goes on to follow the scrutiny he later attracted.