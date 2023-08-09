New Netflix doc traces Johnny Manziel's rise through San Antonio
The San Antonio area features prominently in "Untold: Johnny Football," Wednesday's No. 1 movie on Netflix.
State of play: The first half of the documentary follows the meteoric rise of Kerrville's Johnny Manziel — tracing his career from his days playing at Tivy High School an hour north of city limits to his time as the face of Texas A&M.
- Manziel's former best friend, Nate Fitch, recalled to filmmakers how the young star "manhandled" his opponents on fields throughout the Hill Country and San Antonio.
- At one point, Fitch remembered when Manziel "hurdled" over a McCollum player who was standing up straight on his way to a touchdown.
- Madison, Boerne Champion, Clemens, Steele and Canyon high school football teams also feature as opponents.
Of note: Even San Antonio artist Rob "The Barber" Ferrell made an appearance. At the height of Manziel's Aggie career, Ferrell offered free Johnny Football-themed haircuts.
- One 17-year-old taker from Kerrville was sent home from school because it violated dress code policies.
Yes, but: The documentary, which features candid interviews with Manziel throughout, also goes on to follow the scrutiny he later attracted.
- After becoming the first college freshman to win the Heisman in 2012, his partying intensified.
- The film details Manziel's rocky rookie NFL season as a Cleveland Browns quarterback, his substance abuse, mental health and legal troubles, as well as his life after football in Arizona.
