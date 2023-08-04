If visitors to the National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., want to know what Texas is all about, they will have two books there to tell them.

Driving the news: The Texas Center for the Book, part of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, selected "West with Giraffes" by Lynda Rutledge as the adult pick and "Nell Plants a Tree" by Anne Wynter, illustrated by Daniel Miyares, as the youth pick.

Context: Every year, the Library of Congress asks each state to pick books that represent their local literary landscape to showcase at the National Book Festival.

Details: "West with Giraffes" takes place during the Great Depression and is inspired by true events. It follows the journey of two giraffes who survive a hurricane and then take a road trip to the San Diego Zoo, where they became the first giraffes in Southern California.

The picture book "Nell Plants a Tree" is inspired by the pecan trees of Wynter's childhood. It tells the story of one child's care for the tree that turns into a hub for an intergenerational Black family.

What's next: The 2023 National Book Festival is Aug. 12 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Several programs will be livestreamed.