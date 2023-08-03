Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A rendering of the Frost Bank Center. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

After nearly 20 years as the AT&T Center, the home of the Spurs will become the Frost Bank Center.

Why it matters: Spurs Sports and Entertainment, the group that manages the NBA team and the East Side venue, has been shopping for a new naming rights partner since 2021.

The change comes just months before the team's first season with No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, whose addition has created major buzz and renewed interest in the team.

What's happening: The Frost Bank Center court will be in place by the start of the 2023-2024 season.

Work on changing road and highway names, building marquees and the center's jumbotron will also begin upon NBA approval.

What they're saying: In making the announcement, Frost CEO Phil Green noted the bank's long standing partnership with the Spurs.

"We believe in San Antonio — it's our hometown. We want this relationship with the Spurs to demonstrate our unwavering sense of pride for San Antonio's rich history and its bright future," he said in a statement."

Of note: Frost Bank also partnered with the Spurs on The Rock at La Cantera, the upcoming mixed-use development anchored by the team's training facility.

The newly renamed arena will also have a Frost Club complete with a "Puro Meter" mural and an interactive light show that will change with the volume of fans during games.

Between the lines: The new identity is the latest changing of hands in the Spurs organization.