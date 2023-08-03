1 hour ago - Sports

New name for San Antonio Spurs home revealed

Madalyn Mendoza

A rendering of the Frost Bank Center. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

After nearly 20 years as the AT&T Center, the home of the Spurs will become the Frost Bank Center.

Why it matters: Spurs Sports and Entertainment, the group that manages the NBA team and the East Side venue, has been shopping for a new naming rights partner since 2021.

  • The change comes just months before the team's first season with No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, whose addition has created major buzz and renewed interest in the team.

What's happening: The Frost Bank Center court will be in place by the start of the 2023-2024 season.

  • Work on changing road and highway names, building marquees and the center's jumbotron will also begin upon NBA approval.

What they're saying: In making the announcement, Frost CEO Phil Green noted the bank's long standing partnership with the Spurs.

  • "We believe in San Antonio — it's our hometown. We want this relationship with the Spurs to demonstrate our unwavering sense of pride for San Antonio's rich history and its bright future," he said in a statement."

Of note: Frost Bank also partnered with the Spurs on The Rock at La Cantera, the upcoming mixed-use development anchored by the team's training facility.

  • The newly renamed arena will also have a Frost Club complete with a "Puro Meter" mural and an interactive light show that will change with the volume of fans during games.

Between the lines: The new identity is the latest changing of hands in the Spurs organization.

  • AT&T sold its 7.23 percent interest in the team in 2021, which was then bought by Sixth Street Partners and billionaire Michael Dell.
  • Joe Gibbia, Airbnb co-founder, joined the ownership group in 2022.
  • Paul Viera, founder of global investment firm EARNEST Partners, joined the investment group as a strategic partner in May.
