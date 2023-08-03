New name for San Antonio Spurs home revealed
After nearly 20 years as the AT&T Center, the home of the Spurs will become the Frost Bank Center.
Why it matters: Spurs Sports and Entertainment, the group that manages the NBA team and the East Side venue, has been shopping for a new naming rights partner since 2021.
- The change comes just months before the team's first season with No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama, whose addition has created major buzz and renewed interest in the team.
What's happening: The Frost Bank Center court will be in place by the start of the 2023-2024 season.
- Work on changing road and highway names, building marquees and the center's jumbotron will also begin upon NBA approval.
What they're saying: In making the announcement, Frost CEO Phil Green noted the bank's long standing partnership with the Spurs.
- "We believe in San Antonio — it's our hometown. We want this relationship with the Spurs to demonstrate our unwavering sense of pride for San Antonio's rich history and its bright future," he said in a statement."
Of note: Frost Bank also partnered with the Spurs on The Rock at La Cantera, the upcoming mixed-use development anchored by the team's training facility.
- The newly renamed arena will also have a Frost Club complete with a "Puro Meter" mural and an interactive light show that will change with the volume of fans during games.
Between the lines: The new identity is the latest changing of hands in the Spurs organization.
- AT&T sold its 7.23 percent interest in the team in 2021, which was then bought by Sixth Street Partners and billionaire Michael Dell.
- Joe Gibbia, Airbnb co-founder, joined the ownership group in 2022.
- Paul Viera, founder of global investment firm EARNEST Partners, joined the investment group as a strategic partner in May.
